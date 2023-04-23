What we learned schematically about Colorado from the spring game

I am an Xs and Os nerd when it comes to sports, especially football. I love to track the formations, personnel groupings and pace of play that a team employs during a season. This spring session has been torture for me seeing so much of the Colorado Buffaloes football team on social media, but not having a good handle on what the actual football will look like come next season.

We got an answer to some of these questions during the spring game on Saturday as the Buffaloes took the field for the first time in an organized fashion in front of fans. There will probably be a lot of changes to the team between now and when the season kickoffs against TCU, but here are some general schematic notes I took from Colorado’s spring game:

How did the offense look?

The offensive play calling was very vanilla, especially when it came to the formations used on Saturday. Colorado ran mostly everything out of “11” personnel, which means there was one tight end and one running back on the field. Colorado also exclusively worked out of shotgun.

These tight ends and running backs will be heavily involved in the passing game as out of these formations, the Buffs will move either one out in the formation to force the defense to readjust their coverages. If the Buffaloes’ TEs and RBs can catch the ball, there will be yardage to be found in the receiving department.

How the Buffs will likely attack through the air next year

There will be a more advanced route tree that will be employed that will allow CU to get creative when trying to score in the passing game. This is because of the talent level at the quarterback position with Shedeur Sanders leading the charge.

A good example of this is the route combo used by the Buffs in the red zone by their second-team offense when attempting a two-point conversion. The offense lined up in a three-by-one set (three receivers to one side with a single receiver on the other end) and ran a “smash” concept. This is designed to stress the defensive backs and force them to make decisions that will free up a receiver. The offense ran this to perfection and opened up a good look that they were able to take advantage of.

The ground game will be punishing

Though the Buffs worked out of the shotgun all day, they did employ a lot of power-type looks out of their rushing attack. This included multiple linemen pulling to one side or a tight end or h-back leading the running back through the hole. When the Buffs do run next season, they are going to be looking to punish defenders with a host of big bodies.

How did the defense look?

Because the Buffaloes’ offense worked out of shotgun so much, we really only saw the formation counter that the Buffaloes’ defense will use on passing downs next year. The Buffs used a traditional 4-2-5 nickel look for a majority of the downs, with CU being able to move an edge player to a stand-up position for a 3-3-5 look when the need arose.

Colorado’s edge players, such as Jordan Domineck and Devin Grant, looked comfortable playing with a hand in the ground or out in space, which will allow coaches to mix looks to try and confuse opposing QBs, either by dropping them into coverage or rushing them from different areas of the field.

Pass-rushing looked better

The pass-rushing has been upgraded. On Colorado’s first defensive series for the first team, the Buffs ran an E-T stunt that led to a nice pass rush and an incompletion on third down. The E-T stunt is a more advanced pass-rushing concept that NFL teams use to free up a defensive tackle for pass-rush chances. Someone like Shane Cokes will feast on these opportunities next season.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire