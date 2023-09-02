What we learned about Savannah area football teams in Week 3 of the 2023 season

Week 3 of the high school football season in the Greater Savannah area is in the books with highlights including Benedictine and Calvary Day remaining undefeated after road wins, while Bryan County improved to 3-0 with a shutout at home.

Groves and Windsor Forest also picked up their first wins.

Here's a look at how the action unfolded Friday night.

Benedictine continues title defense with another impressive road showing

Benedictine had another round trip of more than 500 miles and the Cadets made it a successful business trip with a 27-14 at Westminster School.

Florida State bound quarterback Luke Kromenhoek scored on a sneak with 3:54 left for the final score of the game, and he also connected with La'Don Bryan on an 18-yard scoring pass in the first half to help secure the win.

Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek protects the ball as he gains yardage against the Jenkins defense during the season opener on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Ack Edwards added an 8-yard scoring run and junior kicker Connor Ferguson connected on field goals of 39 and 33 yards. Senior linebacker Bryce Baker intercepted a pass in the end zone late for BC (3-0). The Cadets, the two-time defending Class 4A champions, come back home to Memorial Stadium last week to face defending Class 5A champion Ware County (3-0). BC will be looking to avenge a 14-10 loss in a rain slogged matchup last year at Ware County, the closest game all season for the Gators, who finished 14-0.

How versatile Nick Bliss, and strong defense, led Richmond Hill to win

Nick Bliss did a lot of everything once again Friday to lead host Richmond Hill to a 28-7 win over visiting Jenkins. The senior rushed for 74 yards on four carries, including a 66-yard fourth quarter touchdown, and caught four passes for 49 yards and a score.

Quarterback Joshua Troupe was 5 of 8 passing for 58 yards and the score and the junior also rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Blige added 55 yards on eight carries for the Wildcats (2-1).

Linebacker Gabe Bauman had 10 tackles, Lee Johnson had seven stops and Tad Christman added six tackles and a sack for Richmond Hill, while Blake Williams converted all four of his extra points. Richmond Hill has a bye next week before hosting New Hampstead.

Calvary Day dominates on road against Eagle's Landing Christian

Tennessee-bound quarterback Jake Merklinger threw for three touchdown passes and ran for another as Calvary Day had no problems on the road in a 64-6 win at Eagle's Landing Christian.

Merklinger connected with his four-star senior counterpart Michael Smith, who has committed to South Carolina, for a pair of touchdowns and also hit junior Thomas Blackshear for a score.

Trevor Strowbridge added a rushing touchdown for Calvary. Blackshear and Brody Dawson added interceptions for the Cavaliers (2-0) and freshman Marlon "M.J." Knight scored his first varsity touchdown with a pick six for the Cavs, who are set to host Charlotte Christian (3-0) next week.

Quarterback Jake Merklinger runs passing drills with the offense during practice at Calvary Day School.

Tough Marist squad beats visiting Savannah Christian

Savannah Christian's sophomore quarterback Blaise Thomas had a 46-yard scoring strike to junior Kenry Wall midway through the second quarter Friday. But Marist scored twice in the second half, with a rushing touchdown in the final minute to put the game away in a 21-7 victory.

It was the first loss of the season for Savannah Christian (2-1). The Raiders have a bye next week before going on the road to face cross-town rival Savannah Country Day.

Coach Baker Woodward said SCPS had just two practices this week because of Hurricane Idalia, and couldn't get the ground game going. Wall had a pair of catches for more than 80 yards. Woodward said junior defensive lineman Elijah Griffin was unstoppable, and freshman edge rusher Damion Guyton also excelled.

Strong defense has Bryan County off to undefeated start

Bryan County shut down visiting Wheeler County 20-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Bryan County scored twice in the final three minutes to secure the victory.

Senior Austin Clemons scored the first rushing touchdowns and broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown in the final minutes for the last score of the game, while having another big game at linebacker.

Erin Greene added a 16-yard scoring run for Bryan County, which is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2013.

Tanner Ennis had another strong showing on defense, and senior nose guard Carlin Covington anchored a defensive line that dominated, Coach Cherard Freeman said.

Bryan County will be on the road to face Portal (2-0) next week.

Groves survives to edge Savannah High for first win

Groves quarterback Trenton Tukes hit Avion Dillard with a 50-yard touchdown pass and also connected with Makel Brown on a scoring pass as Groves beat Savannah High.

Groves converted a pair of two-point conversions as the Rebels equalled their win total from last season, when they beat Savannah 28-0.

Jermaine Privott Jr. sealed the game in the final seconds with an interception near the goal line. Micah Calhoun also played well on defense for Groves.

Savannah High got a big game from junior Stephen Fox, who rushed for about 150 yards and a score and also caught a touchdown pass from Trevon Harmon. After Groves scored with about a minute left, Fox had a long reception to set up a chance for the win. But the interception, Savannah's sixth turnover of the night, sealed the game

Clutch kicker deliveres to give Windsor Forest its first win

Junior Justin Hicks connected on a 23-yard field goal in the final seconds, despite taking a huge hit, to lift Windsor Forest to a 10-7 win over Johnson at Savannah High.

"If there is any kid on the team that needed that it's Justin," Windsor Forest coach Jeb Stewart said. "He's a quiet kid who works so hard and never misses a practice. So for him to make that field goal at that moment was just huge for us."

Marquis Lonnon had a big night for the Knights (1-2) as he had three catches for 119 yards and a touchdown reception from Izaiyah Cooper, while also starring on defense with four solo tackles, two sacks, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery.

Malachi Bacon had a touchdown pass to Jadon Pugh for Johnson, and Isaiah Scott led a solid defensive effort for the Atom Smashers (0-2).

Savannah Country Day battles in close setback to Aquinas

Barton Mixon continued to play well at quarterback for Savannah Country Day as the junior connected with K.J. James and Brooks Kleinpeter for touchdowns passes, but visiting Aquinas was able to hang on for the 19-17 non-region victory.

Cash Ramirez connected on a 40-yard field goal for SCD (2-1).

How South Effingham improved to 2-0 under first-year coach Loren Purvis

Kaden DeGenero had touchdown passes to Kadin Ward and Ashton Troutman, and the Mustang defense pitched a shutout on the road to knock off Islands 35-0 Friday.

Ward, Gannon White and Aubrey Heath added rushing touchdowns for South Effingham. The Mustang defense was led by linebacker Jeremiah Washington and Chase Whittle, who hustled back to make a touchdown-saving tackle, leading to a goal-line stand and an ensuing 99-yard scoring drive which changed the momentum of the game.

South Effingham (2-0) will be on the road to face Bradwell (1-2) next week.

Zayden Edwards and Amari Cook lead St. Andrew's to victory

Junior quarterback Zayden Edwards rushed for 156 yards and two scores on just six carries and threw a touchdown pass to Rakari Harrison as St. Andrew's rolled to a 36-7 win over visiting John Paul II.

Amari Cook ran for 148 yards and a score and also had 51 yards receiving for the Lions (2-1) and Richaard Williams had a 36-yard scoring run for the Lions, who host Hilton Head Prep (0-2) next week.

Effingham breaks through for first win

Host Effingham edged visiting Statesboro 24-19 as the Rebels improved to 1-2 in the season.

