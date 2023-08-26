What we learned about Savannah area football teams in Week 2 of the 2023 season

There were plenty of big-time performances in the second week of high school football in the Greater Savannah area as two-time defending state champion Benedictine took its stellar show on the road to win in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Jenkins bounced back after a lopsided loss to the Cadets last week for an impressive road win over Bluffton.

Here are the highlights from Friday night.

Benedictine took state title defense on the road for impressive win in Charlotte

It was a rugged 536-mile round trip for the two-time defending Class 4A champion Cadets, who didn't stay in a hotel room before, or after, handling host Chambers of Charlotte, N.C. 42-9 in an impressive victory.

After Chambers scored first, senior RaSean Matthews got his big night going by returning the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a score. Matthews then made an intecerption leading to a short touchdown run for Bryce Baker as BC went up 14-6 and never looked back.

Senior quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, headed to FSU on a scholarship, had three scoring passes on the night as he connected twice with senior La'Don Bryant and once with Matthews.

Sophomore Bubba Frazier, who had two touchdowns in the opener against Jenkins, added an 87-yard scoring run for the Cadets (2-0), who will be on the road again next week to play Westminster in Atlanta.

Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek passes the ball during the season opener against Jenkins High on Friday, August 18, 2023.

How Jenkins bounced back for big road win at Bluffton

After their season opener against Benedictine was called early because of disruptions by fans on the Jenkins side of the field, the Warriors responded with an excellent road win with a 41-30 victory at Bluffton.

Coach Tony Welch estimated his team rushed for close to 275 yards with Ryan Scott, Jayaun Albert and Trenton Rhodes having big games on the ground. Quarterback Jeremiah James scored late in the first half to change the momentum as Jenkins came from behind.

The front seven was solid with a strong pass rush, and the Warriors had two second half interceptions, including a 60-yard pick six by Jeremiah Simuel to help win the game.

"It was a great night for our players, coaching staff and fans," Welch said. "There are no excuses, but we didn't have much of a scrimmage coming in against a great team like Benedictine. I thought our defense played decent against them, but we got better this week, and we played well as a unit in all three phases. That's our goal to get better every week. We showed some heart by not giving up when we were behind -- we played hard until the end."

Bradwell beats Liberty County to win Hinesville bragging rights

Bradwell (1-1) looked solid as the Tigers beat host Liberty County 26-13. The Tigers broke a five game losing streak against their cross town rivals as the Panthers fell to 0-2 on the year.

Senior quarterback Christopher Garrett had another big night for Bradwell as he threw two more scoring passes. He connected with Bryant Thomas on a post pattern for a score of about 35 yards and with Tyon Jones for a 40-yard touchdown, coach Deshon Brock said.

Wade Cobb added a pair of touchdown runs for Bradwell.

""We're happy to get this win because our guys had never beat Liberty County in their careers," said Brock, in his third season leading the program. "So we're trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of things to clean up."

New Hampstead's Truell shines in first start at quarterback against Windsor Forest

RaShawn Truell, the junior who replaced former Phoenix star quarterback Paul Seeley, now at Wofford College, had an impressive debut, completing 11 of 14 passes for 210 yards and three scores in a 59-6 rout of Windsor Forest, according to Nathan Dominitz of the Prep Sports Report.

Jamari Bonaparte rushed for a pair of scores, Western Kentucky commit Jaylen Hampton had two scoring catches and a touchdown run and Malachi Lonnon caught a TD passes, Dominitz reported.

Kamari Maxwell returned a kickoff for a score and had a 37-yard run for touchdown and Kameron Blake-Mazes returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown for New Hampstead (1-0). Dominitz reported that head coach Kyle Hockman did not coach the game due as assistant Rick Honaker took over. Honaker told Dominitz Hockman should be back on the sideline soon.

Bryan County follows upset win with dominating road victory over Treutlen

A week after knocking off host Lincoln County on the road, in the first win over a team ranked in the Top 10 in the state for Bryan County, BC took its impressive show on the road in a 51-0 rout of Treutlen.

Austin Clemons rushed for more than 100 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns, and Tanner Ennis caught two scoring passes from Sean Kelly Hill, who threw for more than 100 yards, Coach Cherard Freeman said.

Clemons and Ennis were also standouts defensively, as each recorded double digit tackles.

How Bethesda's Triston Randall checked all the boxes in win over John Paul II

Bethesda's Triston Randall accounted for four touchdowns in a 44-0 win over John Paul II Friday.

The senior was 6 of 13 passing for 189 yards and a scored and rushed for 32 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He had six tackles and returned a fumble for a score at linebacker.

Noah Jenkins rushed for 160 yards and a pair fo scores on 14 carries and Caleb Dillon had three catches for 93 yards and a touchdown as Bethesda improved to 2-0. Thomas Peters had two receptions for 49 yards and a pair of two-point conversions and Jadon Turner caught two balls for 47 yards with a two-pointer.

Arlando Chaney had five tackles and Keshaun Wright picked off two passes for the Blazers.

Thursday night games

Savannah Christian's sack machine keeps right on rolling

Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian's five-star defensive lineman, had four tackles and a sack and freshman Damion Guyton, who, like Griffin, picked up an offer from UGA before he ever played a high school down, added a pair of sacks with eight tackles and three tackles for losses. Logan Brooking had two sacks and Austin Myeres added another in a 56-14 non-region Raider win over visiting Islands.

Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian

Sophomore quarterback Blaise Thomas looked great for SCPS as he was 6 of 6 passing for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown for SCPS (2-0).

Jamari McIvory had a 90-yard kickoff return for a score and a 15-yard touchdown catch. Zo Smalls rushed for 87 yards and three scores and Kenry Wall had two carries for 81 yards, including a 66-yard score, and added a 46-yard touchdown catch.

Islands got scoring catches from Jayden Sutton and Devon Deleon, who had two catches for 92 yards and a score. Amaree Bedgood and Chet Bachman had scoring passes for the Sharks (0-2)

Savannah Country Day's Mixon continues to impress behind center

Barton Mixon had a career-best five touchdown passes Thursday night as the Hornets rolled to a 52-0 road win over GIAA opponent Pinewood Christian. Mixon had three scoring passes and two touchdown runs in a Week 1 win over Windsor Forest.

The junior was 18 of 21 passing for 338 yards and connected with K.J. James five times for 164 yards and a pair of scores. He had two scoring passes to Josh Washington, who had seven catches for 103 yards. Junior tight end Brook Kleinpeter had six receptions for 101 yards and a score.

Hyers Holland added a rushing score and 101 yards on 10 carries and Gabe McKinney had a strip-and-score defensive touchdown as SCD improved to 2-0 on the season.

How St. Andrew's matched up in loss to tough Valwood squad

St. Andrew's played well offensively, but couldn't stop highly regarded Valwood running back Tristan Wright, who ran for 118 yards and a pair of scores, according to Jeff Moeller of the Prep Sports Report.

Junior quarterback Zayden Edwards had good night for St. Andrew's (1-1) as he threw for 142 yards with three touchdowns passes -- two to Richaard Williams and one to Charles Strain. Amari Cook also ran for a score for the Lions, Moeller reported.

Other scores

Memorial Day 14, Fullington 0

Richmond Academy 41, Savannah High 0

Brantley County 30, Groves 0

Vidalia 61, Beach 0

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

