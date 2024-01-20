What we learned Saturday in UC Bearcat basketball's Big 12 loss to No. 15 Oklahoma

In a rare Fifth Third Arena Saturday matinee, University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball took on the fifth of a string of six straight Top 25 teams vs. Oklahoma's Sooners. Per usual, the Big 12 battle came down to the final minutes.

In front of a sellout crowd of 12,012, No. 15 Oklahoma held off UC 69-65 making key free throws down the stretch.

Oklahoma goes to 15-2 (3-2 Big 12) while UC falls to 13-5 (2-3 Big 12).

Javian McCollum led the Sooners with 16 points while Otega Oweh had 14. The Bearcats were led by Simas Lukošius with 17, 13 coming in the first half. John Newman III was the only other Bearcat in double figures with 14 points.

UC was outrebounded for the second straight game 41-34 and the game was won on the free throw line. The Sooners made 16-of-18 while UC was just 14-of-22.

Down 65-62 with :14.7 left in the game the Bearcats had the ball with the shot clock turned off and a chance to tie based on the shot selection. Lukošius was fouled and made one free throw but missed the other. Rivaldo Soares made both on the other end for the four-point lead.

The Bearcats got a lob to Aziz Bandaogo to cut the game to 67-65, but then Le'Tre Darthard was fouled and sank both free throws to make the lead insurmountable. The two-point deficit was as close as UC got after tying the game early in the second half.

Missed opportunity

Earlier, down three at 61-58 with the ball, UC missed a free throw and several shots that could have brought them within striking distance. Instead, everything was off the mark. When they desperately needed a score they went over three minutes without one.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard John Newman III (15) and Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalon Moore (14) chase after a loose ball in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Oklahoma Sooners at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

Sooners separate

After John Newman III had a dunk to keep the game tied a little over three minutes into the second half, the Sooners went on a 5-0 run on a lay-in by John Hugley and Otega Oweh hit a 3-pointer for a 41-36 lead going into the first media timeout. Hugley's basket came at the 16:27 mark and the Sooners held the lead which extended to as much as nine points.

Even at the half

Though UC shot just 33% in the first half, the Bearcats did not trail at the half for the first time in six games. This time it was knotted at 31 after Lakhin made one of his two free throws late and a last-second heave missed the backboard. UC was just 3-of-13 on 3-pointers with Lukošius hitting all three. They led for over 13 of the opening 20 minutes.

Matinee shooting woes

Though the 1 p.m crowd was ready, the shots were slow to fall for both teams in the first half as UC had two separate stretches where they were scoreless for three and four minutes at a time.

Sooners start sluggish

At the first media timeout at 15:58 of the first half, Oklahoma had missed all five of its shots with three of them being blocked. The crowd settled in early and noise was a definite factor.

Long time between meetings

Over a dozen years ago at then-U.S. Bank Arena downtown the Bearcats came from behind to beat Oklahoma 56-55 on a driving lay-up by Cashmere Wright.

Skillings Jr. back off the bench

Wes Miller went with his taller lineup vs. the Sooners utilizing 7-footer Bandaogo and 6-foot-11 Lakhin. Dan Skillings Jr. had started the last two Big 12 games at Baylor and vs. TCU and had started three of the last four.

4-star visitor

2026 shooting guard Jayden Johnson from Louisville Trinity made the trip north on I-71 to take in the game. The 6-foot-5 Johnson is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sport.com. The Bearcat football team also entertained numerous prospects on visits Saturday.

Next game

The Bearcats fly out Sunday afternoon for a Monday 9 p.m. tip-off in Lawrence against Bill Self's No. 3-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

