What we learned in Rutgers’ loss to DePaul

The Rutgers basketball squad represented the Big Ten in the finale of the Gavitt Games on Thursday Night against DePaul. Rutgers suffered their first loss of the season in this back and forth contest – 73-70 was the final.

After Xavier upset No. 19 Ohio State in the game prior, the Big East already took the Games with four victories, but the Scarlet Knights came up flat in their first loss of the year at the Blue Demons.

“They made some big shots down the stretch, and we made some big ones too,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. “I liked the looks we got. They made some big plays.”

Rutgers had recently received votes in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. We will have to wit to see how the loss impacted their standings.

Undisciplined play is ultimately what did Rutgers in – they turned the ball over 12 times. “It’s disappointing. we didn’t block out better and we fouled too much in a one-possession game” Pikiell said. “Give them credit, they worked hard and made it tough for us. They were very aggressive. They were averaging 99 points coming into the game. Give them a tip of the hat.”

Back-and-forth is an understatement in this one. There were 16 lead changes and 11 ties for the national audience to enjoy. Let’s take a look at keys from the game.

Discipline, Discipline, Discipline

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell instructs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Anyone who watches college basketball knows how important discipline is. Whether it’s defending while not fouling against an aggressive team, or winning the turnover battle, or even maximizing your assist-to-turnover ratio, remaining disciplined is key and it’s importance was shown in this contest.

It was a positive that Rutgers recorded nine turnovers against DePaul, but they turned the ball over 12 times themselves. The Scarlet Knights did record 17 assists compared to DePaul’s nine, but assist-to-turnover should be closer to two-to-one. When you turn the ball over at that rate, it is tough to maintain enough movement and assists to make up for it.

The Scarlet Knights lost the turnover battle and did not have enough on the other end of the floor to make up for it in a one possession game. They out fouled DePaul 21-13 as well. That really shone through in the free throw disparity.

Game won at the free throw line

Speaking of the free throw battle, the statistics are alarming. DePaul took 27 more free throws than Rutgers. The Blue Demons shot had 33 attempts to the Scarlet Knights six.

DePaul finished 18-of-33 from the stripe, while Rutgers went 4-6. DePaul also had a few offensive rebounds off of missed free throws, something Pikiell cited in his post-game press conference.

“You can’t defend the free throw line,” Pikiell said. “We fouled too much. When you are on the road, when you have that disparity, I was disappointed that we didn’t rebound missed free throws. You have to make up for a lot of points when you put a team on the foul line that much.”

Rutgers did outrebound DePaul 39-36 , a big feat on the road against a team that had a +25 differential coming into the game.

Continued growth from 'Big Cliff'

Rutgers’ Cliff Omoruyi (11) dunks against DePaul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Sophomore Cliff Omoruyi put together another strong performance. After dropping 16 points and nine rebounds in the season-opening contest, Clifford the Big Scarlet Knight was one of three players to score double digits for Rutgers.

Yes, there was foul trouble and that needs to get under control, but there was a lot of good here.

Omoruyi scored 10 points – shooting 5-of-6 from the field – and pulled in three rebounds in 19 minutes. The former four-star recruit continues to look the part of an impact player in his sophomore season.

If he can stay on the court and out of foul trouble, Rutgers wins this game.

Senior leaders stepped up again

Rutgers’ Geo Baker (0) shoots over DePaul’s Yor Anei (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

If you are a fan of Rutgers, you know they will need Seniors Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. to continue to step up and be leaders on the court the entire season. They continued to do so in the game at DePaul.

Harper Jr. put together his fourth consecutive double-double to open the season. He never had four consecutive double-doubles in his career with the Scarlet Knights. The 2020-2021 Academic All-Big Ten player shot 50% from the field (6-12), as well as three-point range (4-8) and hauled in 11 total rebounds.

Although he faced some foul trouble, he still registered 33 total minutes played. Harper Jr. led the team in scoring with 19 points.

Geo Baker was the other Scarlet Knight to reach double digit points. He scored 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting and seemed to hit each of his three long distance shots in major moments for the Scarlet Knights. Baker appears to be a big shot maker, creating his own shot when needed throughout the contest.

Baker showed off his play making ability with six assists – his most in a non-conference game since he dished out six dimes against Bryant back in November of 2019.

Rutgers depth

On top of the three players that scored double digits, there were two more Scarlet Knights that had nine points.

Starting guard Paul Mulcahy had his best shooting game of the season with nine points (4-9). Mulcahy protected the ball throughout the night with just one turnover. He also added two assists and five rebounds.

“Paul does a lot of good things for us,” Pikiell said. “He did a good job keeping the ball live, he gave us tremendous effort. We needed that and his maturity on the floor.”

The Scarlet Knights bench continued to be a strength for the team in the defeat. The RU second-unit outscored DePaul’s backups 17-8. Forward Aundre Hyatt added nine points, including a huge three-point field goal to tie the game late in the second half.

Sophomore forward Mawot Mag played well in nearly eight minutes with three assists, two rebounds, and one bucket. Freshman forward Jaden Jones knocked down a basket from deep in the corner the first time he touched the ball and added two boards in his nine minutes of play.

