What we learned as Rutgers football lost to No. 11 Penn State

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers football kept things close for almost two quarters before No. 11 Penn State simply ran over them. Saturday’s 55-10 loss to the Nittany Lions a reminder that there is still a lot of work left to be done in the program’s rebuild.

Last week in a 28-21 loss at Michigan State, Rutgers didn’t turn the ball over once. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights had three turnovers (two fumbles lost and one interception.

At halftime, Penn State was up 28-10 and never looked back. With the loss, Rutgers is now 4-7 (1-7 Big Ten).

Five things learned from Rutgers’ loss to No. 11 Penn State.

The Rutgers football rebuild has some momentum, but needs more...

For a second straight home game, Rutgers took a first half lead over a ranked opponent. For a rebuilding team that is still lacking in overall talent, it is an impressive accomplishment.

But…

It is clear that Rutgers needs more to get the job done. This game against Penn State certainly had some building block moments for Rutgers. One thing that stood out is that the Scarlet Knights needs to hit the transfer portal hard.

The offensive line is improved but still yards behind much of the Big Ten in quality. And at wide receiver, the Scarlet Knights must get some talent next year.

Some good, some bad from Gavin Wimsatt

There were some really strong moments from Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who threw a nice first quarter touchdown to a wide-open Shameen Jones to give Rutgers a 10-7 lead.

But his second quarter touchdown, thrown into double coverage, was a moment Wimsatt will want back.

Wimsatt has potential, as seen last week. But there is lots of work to do here in terms of his pocket presence and ability to read a defense.

He finished Saturday’s game 10-of-29 for 122 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Aaron Lewis has serious NFL potential

The Rutgers defensive lineman has steadily grown each and every week, showing that he is among the best edge rushers in the Big Ten.

Consistently, Lewis was tremendous coming off the edge and getting into the backfield. Twice he had to leave the field with an injury but he still finished with five tackles, .5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits.

Rutgers is going to miss Sean Ryan

The transfer wide receiver from West Virginia, Sean Ryan has been nothing short of solid for the Scarlet Knights this season. On Saturday, he finished with two catches for 76 yards including a beautiful 55-yard catch on the first play of the third quarter.

It was a reminder, on Senior Day no less, that Ryan is a very good college wide receiver.

Ryan has been the consummate wide receiver for Rutgers, making catches but also sacrificing his body by blocking in the run game. He will end up with an NFL team this summer.

Adam Korsak is pretty good at punting.

Nothing else has to be said.

Another home game got ugly...

While there are flashes of the program’s potential in this rebuild, it is clear that the level of talent on this program is simply not there.

Now, is there potential on this roster? There certainly is. But Rutgers needs to address some major issues up and down their two-deep.

Saturday’s game against Penn State is another sobering reminder of just how far Rutgers has to go to not only win against the better teams in the Big Ten but simply be competitive.

