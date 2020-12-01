What we learned from the Rams’ Week 12 loss to the 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a surprising and disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The lost 23-20 on a last-second field goal by Robbie Gould to drop to 7-4.

They come to town to take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. What happened to the Rams in Week 12?





The Rams, Jared Goff turned the ball over

The Cardinals could take advantage of some poor ball security against the Rams. Jared Goff threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, and the team as a whole had four turnovers on the afternoon.

LT Joseph Noteboom struggled

Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick should be able to have some success rushing the passer against Noteboom, the Rams' replacement for Andrew Whitworth at left tackle. Kerry Hyder, who lined up against him for the 49ers, had two sacks on Sunday.

The 49ers were able to run on the Rams

The Cardinals have the most success offensively when they are able to run the ball. The 49ers were able to do that, rushing for 115 yards, although the yards were hard-earned at 3.5 yards per attempt.

Deebo Samuel had a big game

Either DeAndre Hopkins or Christian Kirk could have a big game. Samuel was targeted 13 times on Sunday, catching 11 passes for 133 yards.

RB Cam Akers could cause problems

Akers was a bright spot for the Rams offensively. He rushed nine times for 84 yards and a touchdown, including a big 61-yard run. His big-play ability will be something the Cardinals need to account for.

