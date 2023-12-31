What we learned as Purdy, Aiyuk power 49ers' win vs. Commanders

BOX SCORE

LANDOVER, Md. — The 49ers allowed the lowly Washington Commanders to hang around for a while Sunday before finally slamming the door in the second half.

It was not a dominating performance but the 49ers made enough plays at key times en route to a 27-10 victory over the Commanders on New Year’s Eve.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward supplied one of the big plays when he picked off Washington quarterback Sam Howell at the 2-yard line early in the fourth quarter to enable the 49ers to maintain a comfortable lead.

Then, the 49ers drove the length of the field to put the game away.

The 49ers improved to 12-4 to hold onto their spot atop the NFC playoff seedings with one game remaining.

Here are three takeaways from the 49ers’ Week 17 victory:

Purdy’s bounce-back game

It was not a spectacular showing, but it was a heck of a lot better than the last time he took the field.

Quarterback Brock Purdy had a game Sunday more in line with what he has done since taking over last year as the 49ers’ starter.

And he needed it.

Purdy was coming back off the worst game of his career. He threw four interceptions in a 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Purdy put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter when he scrambled around to buy time, then directed wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to move into an open space in the end zone. Purdy delivered a strike for a 17-yard touchdown.

Purdy magic for the TD 🪄 pic.twitter.com/R4ghcBWMUj — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 31, 2023

The play gave the 49ers a 27-10 lead with 9:20 remaining.

The 49ers’ offense did not produce many big plays, and he did not have to work hard for a first-quarter touchdown pass.

Purdy completed a shovel pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who turned upfield for a 2-yard touchdown “reception.”

On the day, Purdy completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 230 yards, setting a record along the way. He became the 49ers’ single-season passing leader, surpassing Jeff Garcia’s record of 4,278 yards in 2000.

More importantly, he avoided the critical giveaways that plagued him against the Ravens on Christmas night.

Mitchell steps in for McCaffrey

Running back Elijah Mitchell has been a productive back when he gets on the field for the 49ers.

His problem is that he has not been able to remain healthy for long stretches of time.

On Sunday, he was called up with Christian McCaffrey nursing issues with both legs. McCaffrey exited in the second half with a calf injury, the team reported.

Mitchell carried seven times on the 49ers’ first drive of the second half, and he picked up some yards along the way.

He had seven rushing attempts for 40 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown run with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter to give the 49ers a 20-10 lead.

Elijah caps off the 12-play drive with a TD 🔥



pic.twitter.com/LFdVZB27xE — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 31, 2023

McCaffrey was unavailable, as he appeared bothered by an issue with the upper quad or hip flexor on his left side. After entering for one carry, he exited with his right calf giving him problems.

Mitchell’s touchdown was his first of the season. His only two touchdowns in 2022 came in the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mitchell missed 18 games the past two seasons due to injuries. As a rookie in 2021, he was sidelined for five games and still managed to gain 963 yards rushing with five touchdowns.

Wrapping up the NFC

The 49ers took care of business on Sunday and also received a lot of help in clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The turn of events around the NFL renders the Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Rams as completely meaningless for the 49ers.

The 49ers close out the regular season next week at Levi’s Stadium in a game that could have playoff or seeding implications for the Rams.

The 49ers wrap up the top seed with a 12-4 record. As the top team in the NFC, the 49ers earn home-field advantage in the playoffs and a much-needed first-round bye.

They needed some help entering Week 17, and they got it.

The Detroit Lions dropped out of contention for the No. 1 overall seed with their controversial 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

Then, the Arizona Cardinals stunned the Philadelphia Eagles by a final score of 35-31 on Sunday. The Eagles entered Sunday as the only team that could have knocked the 49ers from the top spot in the NFC.

The 49ers are now in a position to be able to rest some of their players. And they avoid a critical game against the Rams, who have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Rams have six wins in their last seven games. Their only loss during that stretch came in overtime at Baltimore.

