What we learned from Packers in Week 1, and what we didn’t

It’s time to turn the page to Week 2, but there’s still value in taking one last look back at Week 1 to find out what was learned – and just as importantly, what wasn’t learned – during the Green Bay Packers’ 38-3 defeat to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener.

Overreactions are commonplace following Week 1, but every game – especially a season-opening game – can provide lessons.

Here are some things we learned about the Packers in Week 1, and some things we didn’t:

Learned: Elgton Jenkins can play LT

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Any concerns over Elgton Jenkins playing left tackle for the six weeks were all but eliminated in Week 1. Jenkins, making his first start in place of David Bakhtiari, shined at the premium position. He was the third-highest graded offensive lineman in the NFL at Pro Football Focus during the first week. Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport, a first-round pick in 2019, got almost nothing accomplished while facing Jenkins in Week 1.

Didn't learn: Can Eric Stokes play?

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

The Packers held out Stokes for most of the preseason. In hindsight, this looks like a baffling decision. The Packers' first-round pick played all of eight snaps in the opener. He broke up the only target against his coverage. Meanwhile, Kevin King gave up two completions for 72 yards and another long touchdown. At some point, the Packers will need to let Stokes learn in the fire. Now in Year 5, King is who he is. Stokes is the great unknown.

Learned: Hero ball still doesn't work

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Story continues

The Packers offense led the NFL in scoring and was ruthlessly efficient in 2020. But when things go off the rails, this group has a tendency to abandon everything it does well and resort to some variation of hero ball. This offense wasn't built for hero ball, and Aaron Rodgers is no longer capable of playing this way. Not being able to run the ball against light fronts – and falling down big early – led to a total collapse. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon received only nine total carries, and Rodgers played stunningly poor from clean pockets. Running the ball effectively when teams keep safeties in coverage will be key for this offense in 2021.

Didn't learn: What is Randall Cobb's role?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

The Packers' veteran slot receiver hardly played until Jordan Love replaced Rodgers in the fourth quarter. He ended up with one carry for one yard and one catch for 32 yards. It's clear that Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling-Scantling and Allen Lazard are the top three receivers. What isn't clear is how Cobb will ever get on the field in a meaningful way barring an injury. The Packers went to a wide-open passing game after they fell behind and Cobb still wasn't a major factor.

Learned: Packers defense has familiar fatal flaws

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

The Packers decided to run it back on defense, retaining almost all the major cast members from last year's team. Unsurprisingly, the defense looks to have all the same fatal flaws. The cornerbacks behind Jaire Alexander are a mess. The defensive line can't get knockbacks. The inside linebackers aren't any good against the run. Even the pass-rush was a disappointment. The Packers drafted Eric Stokes in the first round but didn't play him, and the team only added a fifth-round nose tackle (TJ Slaton) and journeyman inside linebacker (De'Vondre Campbell) to the rest of the defense. Even with a new coordinator, the same flaws appeared.

Didn't learn: Are the special teams any better?

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

New punter Corey Bojorquez had a couple of nice punts, but the Packers special teams still had issues. In fact, the group received the third-lowest special teams grade at Pro Football Focus in Week 1. Hunter Bradley had a bad snap on a punt, Dominique Dafney committed a penalty and Kylin Hill averaged 14.5 yards per kickoff return, the second-worst in the NFL among returners with at least two kickoff returns in Week 1. Who knows if this group will be any better in 2021 under coordinator Maurice Drayton.

Learned: There's a huge gap at OLB

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Edge rushers Preston Smith and Rashan Gary were active and at least provided some degree of disruption against the run and pass, and Za'Darius Smith had the play of the game when he smacked Jameis Winston (legally, mind you) and forced the negated interception. But there's a gigantic gap between the top three and everyone else behind them at outside linebacker. Jonathan Garvin and Chauncey Rivers played a bunch of snaps in a rotational role and both were invisible. Neither was impressive during the preseason but the Packers kept both. The defense really needs the two Smiths and Gary to stay healthy this season because the depth behind them is concerning.

Didn't learn: Is Royce Newman ready to be a starter?

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Rookie starters are often a mixed bag of results. Such was the case Sunday for fourth-round pick Royce Newman, who started at right guard. He held up fine at times in pass protection – and he even went looking for work to help clean up the pocket a few times – but he also gave up the game's most important pressure against Cam Jordan, leading to Aaron Rodgers' first interception, and he wasn't good enough in the run game against mostly pedestrian interior linemen for the Saints. Newman will be in a work in progress early on as a rookie. There will be ups and downs.

Didn't learn: Are the Packers Super Bowl caliber?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12).

One game is one game. The Packers have 16 more to get this ship sailing in the right direction. The ultimate goal, however, is to be playing on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. Sunday's result wasn't a death knell for the Super Bowl dream, but it also wasn't an encouraging first step, either. The Packers have lost in this way too many times over the last three years. And the flaws look recurring. Monday night against Detroit probably won't tell us much about the Packers' Super Bowl hopes, but games against the 49ers and Steelers in Week 3 and Week 4, respectively, probably will. There's one good way to make a bad game against a good team look like an aberration: by going out and playing well really well against good teams in the future.

1

1