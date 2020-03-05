What we learned from the Oregon Ducks' first spring practice

The time for celebrating the Rose Bowl has passed.

Spring football began for the Oregon Ducks with the first practice since leaving Pasadena as Rose Bowl champions and signing the best recruiting class in the Pac-12.

Here's what we learned from the first practice from what was available to the media.

Running the quarterback?

New offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead ran his four quarterbacks through an option pitch drill with the running backs early in practice. The quarterback would line up in the pistol formation and run the option, presuming with the ability to run the ball.

In his introductory press conference last month, Moorhead said that he would like to call "10-15 plays" a game where the quarterback had the option to run designed in the play. At Penn State, Moorhead coached Trace McSorley who rushed the ball 146 times for 365 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016 and had 144 rushing attempts for 491 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017.

Last season, head coach Mario Cristobal said that the Ducks aren't interested in running the quarterback, but he let Herbert keep the ball on the zone read and run wild in the Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl games.

"The guys that are going to carry the ball are all dependent on who will help us win football games. Whether the guy runs it two times or runs it ten times will always be dictated by who we're playing against…Now we're not going to run a guy into the ground. Justin didn't run that much last year and the one thing he did for all 14 games; he was still upright and playing.

The previous year when we lost [Herbert] it was hard. [The current quarterbacks] are physically capable. They're not the 240 pounds inside runner types but they can do that as well. It's always part of our offense and we'll explore when it's best to use that, but to commit to that game plan right now we're going to need to put that on hold until further notice."

Duck fans would love to see more of a running threat from the quarterback position after Justin Herbert became the first player at that position to rush for three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl since Vince Young.

Quarterback battle

Tyler Shough, Jay Butterfield, Cale Millen, and Bradley Yaffe all took reps at quarterback and are competing to be Justin Herbert's successor. Cristobal spoke highly of them as a group.

I see guys that have been working and it's their time. I know that Coach Moorhead seems really pleased with the guys day one. They can sling it. They're smart. They have a good command even though we're new in this system. They have a great presence about them, the way that they handle themselves and carry themselves amongst their teammates and at the line of scrimmage. Really impressed with day one and expect these guys to get better exponentially as spring goes on.

Jaylon Redd injured?

Earlier this year, Cristobal confirmed that Redd was back with the team following unexpectedly missing the Rose Bowl with a personal matter. On the first day of spring practice, Redd ran with the wide receivers as per usual but had his right hand heavily wrapped up but still went through drills, albeit without catching the ball.

Noah Sewell limited in practice

The five-star linebacker went through warmups and participated in some drills but was limited in his first practice as a Duck. Cristobal said he expects him to be a full participant in practice after Spring Break as a safe estimate.

Thomas Graham Jr. running with the safeties?

For the part of the practice that the media could view, it appeared that senior Thomas Graham Jr. was running with the safeties rather than the cornerbacks. Cristobal said they were experimenting right now because of the Pac-12 having different offenses such as the Air Raid but "he's our corner."

"He loves [moving around positions]. That guy is a football player. He's a team player. He's a football junkie," said Cristobal. "I think when you have a senior that not only knows his assignments but understands what everyone around him is doing. Now you have some flexibility."

Other new positions

Andrew Faoliu, younger brother of defensive tackle Austin Faoliu, has lost 30 pounds and moved to outside linebacker.

"We got to find a role for him. He's a really good football player: he's tough, he's physical. He's got great natural pass-rush ability. He uses his hands well. Plays the C-gap really well, can also play the edge well...When he stands up, okay, he's pretty effective...There seemed like there was a lot of natural ability there plus it gives him an opportunity to compete and maybe get a little bit more playing time."

Daewood Davis has moved back to wide receiver. He played some wide receiver last season following injuries to Brenden Schooler, Mycah Pittman, and Juwan Johnson.

The Ducks are petitioning the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility for offensive lineman George Moore.

DJ Johnson, now a tight end, wears No. 89. Cristobal mentioned the positional change last month in Moorhead's introductory press conference. Johnson transferred from Miami to Oregon two seasons ago but had to sit out a year to become eligible. As a redshirt sophomore, he struggled to find the field as a Duck despite a season-ending injury to Gus Cumberlander so he changed positions this offseason. He finished the year with 14 tackles, 5.0 tackles-for-loss, and 2.0 sacks.

