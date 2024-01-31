What we learned from the opening night of IHSAA girls basketball sectionals in SW Indiana

EVANSVILLE — What did we witness in the second half of the Class 4A sectional opener? The version of Central who could win another championship.

The defending sectional champions advanced to the semifinal with a 51-38 victory over Jasper at Harrison High School on Tuesday. The Bears led by a single possession at the half. It was a double-digit game for most of the final two quarters.

No surprising anybody this year. Central is one of the favorites this week. It backed up the billing on night one.

"The last few games we've not guarded the way we pride ourselves on," said Central coach Dave Alexander. "That changed (Tuesday). It was the team defense we had been looking for and had during the beginning to middle of the year."

Central’s Lindsey Laine (15) passes as the Central Lady Bears play the Reitz Lady Panthers at Central High School Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

It was a little bit of everything from the Bears (19-5). Yes, Carlee Rogers did well to score 18 points for Jasper. No other teammate made more than two field goals. The 38 points was the lowest from the Wildcats (17-8) since Dec. 28.

Maddy Shirley was a star, especially in the fourth quarter. The sophomore finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds to continue her case for Player of the Year honors. But it was others in the lineup who played vital roles in this result. Bryanna Dockery (nine points) and Aubrie Durham hit big threes in the first half. Lindsey Laine (five points, eight rebounds) had a positive night on both ends of the court.

"There's a lot of other girls who make (Maddy) look really good," Alexander said. "Bry Dockery and Aubrie Durham did a heck of a job picking up slack and make sure we don't lose anything. Lindsey Laine is a senior who's been through it for four years. We needed her to be locked in and she was."

Maddy Shirley has another double double



Central 30, Jasper 22 w/ 4:04 2Q pic.twitter.com/MVlmmbpp9G — Kyle Sokeland (@kylesokeland) January 31, 2024

Central gets a rematch with Castle on Friday. The Bears beat the Knights in the sectional last year. Castle returned the favor with an impressive shooting display in November. This round has the potential for more if both sides bring it.

"Every little thing mattered," said Dockery. "We're doing good on defense? Let's pick it up on offense. Do what we know we can do."

A few other takeaways from opening night across Southwestern Indiana.

North earns much needed momentum with victory

This result won't make waves beyond the city limits. It will still register as important for the Huskies.

North advanced to the Sectional 16 semifinal with a 58-29 win over Harrison. It stopped a seven-game slide dating back to Jan. 3. Not every loss is created equal – the Huskies (14-10) fell to six teams with winning records in that stretch – but it was a striking change from nine straight wins.

"I feel like we've played well in the games that we lost," said North coach Tyler Choate. "But it's nice to get a positive result and win after so long of not winning."

North’s Vanessa Nankwenya (1) drives the ball as the North Huskies play the Lawrence North Cats during the 2022 Evansville North Basketball Showcase at North High School in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Defense was a major net positive from the first round. North scored the first 12 points and didn't allow a field goal until six minutes remaining in the second quarter. The lineup was also balanced with Libby Blythe (14), Vanessa Nankwenya (12) and Maddy Knies (11) in double figures. Next up is Reitz (14-5) in the semifinal.

"Defensively, even the games we lost, we've played well," said Choate. "I saw that again. I think that will win in the postseason. That has to be a staple for us. We did a nice job containing their girls."

Vincennes Lincoln authors the first upset in the area

It's not Hoosier Hysteria without some drama. The first double take in Southwestern Indiana this week came in Sectional 31 as Vincennes Lincoln eliminated Heritage Hills 48-39.

The Alices (9-14) were a puzzling team in the regular season, struggling to string wins together. Chalk it up to injuries and inexperience. What they did have though was Ari Gerkin. The senior forward missed multiple games in December but showed her worth to the team with 20 points in the sectional victory. A path to the championship game is now there.

Watch out for South Spencer this week

If want a team to potentially make a statement, the Rebels could be a sleeper pick. A 41-35 victory over Forest Park was their sixth in a nine-game stretch. Most of them came against sectional opponents, too.

Crawford County remains the favorite based on Sagarin and head-to-head. South Spencer (12-11) isn't far behind though and has Molly Schulte on the perimeter. If she continues her January form, the Rebels have a chance to end an 18-year drought.

The semifinal round could be the best

The blind draw is what it is. Some years, we get lucky with strong championship matchups. Others, they fall elsewhere. That is looking more like Friday following the first night.

Here are the guaranteed matchups: North-Reitz, Central-Castle, Memorial-Gibson Southern, Washington, Princeton. That's a strong deck of games. Add in possibility Sectional 47 – its first round continues Wednesday – with No. 1 North Knox vs No. 2 South Knox? Sign me up.

There's more to be determined this week, but the opening round was a solid start. Welcome back, Hoosier Hysteria.

