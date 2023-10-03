What we learned from Ohio State's press conference as Buckeyes prepare for Maryland

Ohio State is back from its off week following its dramatic win at Notre Dame with an intriguing challenge on Saturday.

The Buckeyes have not lost to Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014 and have been especially dominant in their four matchups in Columbus. Ohio State has outscored Maryland 250-73 at the Horseshoe.

But Maryland could be a dangerous opponent. The Terps are led by an opportunistic defense and a dynamic offense led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

The Terrapins got the 26th-most votes in the Associated Press poll, a reflection of their 5-0 record as well as their less-than-imposing schedule. Maryland’s opponents are a combined 7-18.

The Buckeyes appear healthy. Coach Ryan Day said star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who returned after spraining his right ankle against Notre Dame, is able to play.

Here are five things we learned at Ohio State’s weekly press conference Tuesday with Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

No resting on laurels after Notre Dame

Day said he had mixed feelings about whether the off week came at an ideal time. He said it was good to take a brief break, but he also wanted to build on the momentum from the victory over Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes adjusted their schedule this week after being idle. They practiced on Monday, which is normally the players’ off day. The urgency that Day has preached each week continues.

“There’s certainly no complacency here,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to get better. We did give the guys a little bit of time to clear their minds and their bodies and their souls because it’s going to be a heck of a run here the next couple months.

“You have to upgrade every week. This needs to be Ohio State 5.0. It can’t be the same team (from) two weeks ago. That game is long gone. We’ve got to get better this week.”

Maryland has earned OSU's attention

Despite Ohio State’s perfect record against Maryland and the Terrapins’ weak schedule so far, the Buckeyes have reason to be wary of the Terps.

Tagovailoa gave Ohio State fits last year while completing 26 of 36 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns. Maryland trailed by only three late in the game until a field goal and fumble recovery for a touchdown in the final minute made it a misleading 43-30 victory.

Day said the Buckeyes haven’t forgotten the close call.

“Guys better recognize it because that’s exactly what happened,” Day said. “It went all the way down to the last play. They know how good this team is and how many weapons they have. If we don’t execute very well, it’s going to go all the way down to the fourth quarter. This team definitely has our attention."

Next step for McCord

Quarterback Kyle McCord faced his first high-profile pressure situation against Notre Dame and delivered a coming-of-age drive in the final 90 seconds. Now the junior must build on that, Day said.

“He’s got to get better in a lot of different areas, just like everybody else, but it’s good to get that experience,' he said. "We all need to be more efficient. We need to finish drives better. There's a lot of plays that he wished he had back the other night.”

Day likened it to acing an algebra test. Once you do that, he said, the expectation is to ace them consistently.

“Now you’re seeing what Kyle can do, and now the expectations are getting mounted up, and that’s good,” Day said. “You’re showing you can do it. OK, now let’s continue to do that, and let’s improve in these other areas. But it does give confidence, not only to myself and the coaching staff but also the guys around him.”

Knowles explains lack of DE rotation

Defensive ends J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer are still looking for their first sacks of the season, but it’s a testament to their value that they played every snap against Notre Dame.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson prefers to use a deep rotation, but he didn’t against Notre Dame. That paid off late when Tuimoloau made two huge plays – and tackle for loss and a pass breakup that almost became an interception – to give the Buckeyes a needed late defensive stop.

Knowles said the new clock rules that have reduced the number of players has meant substitutions are less needed. The fact that the Notre Dame game was close throughout also played a role.

He said he wants to give deserving backups a chance for playing time. Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson and Mitchell Melton are capable players.

“You’re constantly weighing, ‘Hey, I want to play more guys,’ and then you find yourself falling back into certain people at certain times,” Knowles said. “There’s what’s working versus what you want to do. Most of the time as a coach, you’re going to stick with what’s working.”

Short-yardage issues remain a focus

The first two questions to Day were about Ohio State’s problems converting short-yardage situations. The Buckeyes were successful on only two of six third downs of 4 yards or fewer against Notre Dame. Against Indiana in the opener, OSU made only one of seven in that situation.

“We want to be 100%, but third-and-1 and third-and-2, we want to at least be north of 80%,” Day said.

“Anytime you’re in those situations, you always look at matchups. There are always going to be extra people down toward the ball, and you’ve got to win your one-on-one matchups whether you’re on offense and defense.”

Day said it’s sometimes a matter of linemen being bigger and stronger than their opponent. The Buckeyes have had some success throwing in short-yardage situations, which can make them less predictable.

But Ohio State prides itself on simply being able to pound the ball when necessary, and that’s been inconsistent at best.

“Certainly, when you back on the film and see the way we moved the ball up and down the field without finishing those drives was extremely frustrating,” Day said.

