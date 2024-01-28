What we learned after Ohio State’s road loss to Northwestern

Ohio State basketball’s Big Ten tumble continues, this time at the hands of Northwestern on the road, losing 83-56.

It was the 14th consecutive conference road loss for the Buckeyes, showing once again they just can’t get it done away from the Schottenstein Center. You would have thought that Ohio State would have lucked its way to a win by now, but that clearly hasn’t been the case.

This may have been the worst loss of the streak, as the Buckeyes scored a season low in points. We learned plenty after this latest Ohio State basketball loss, find out below the most pressing ones.

Chris Holtmann has lost this team

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

What we learned

The second consecutive season of a Big Ten play downward spiral is happening right before our eyes. Last year it could be attributed to having such a young, inexperienced team. This is different. Many of the contributors for 2022-23 returned, with an infusion of talent via recruiting and the transfer portal. This team is so much better than its record and you have to put that blame on Holtmann.

Northwestern’s double-teaming confused Ohio State

11:42 left in 2H: Northwestern 59, Ohio State 39. OSU has had a double dribble & a carry violation on a night when nothing has gone right. This spin move and mid-range jumper from Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer has the Wildcats up 20. OSU is shooting 29% from the field. pic.twitter.com/h5qCF8vxSV — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) January 28, 2024

What we learned

During the first half, before Northwestern blew open the game, the Wildcats were double-teaming the ball, forcing Buckeyes to pick up their dribble. It caused many errand passes while resulted in rushed shots and turnovers. There was no answer for this wrinkle that Northwestern used, against falling on Holtmann.

Ohio State has lost its shooting touch completely

Final stats from Ohio State-Northwestern: pic.twitter.com/4T18fSbXds — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) January 28, 2024

What we learned

In the first half, the Buckeyes shot 35% from the field, and it didn’t get better in the second half. Ohio State would shoot just 34% on the night, with getting to the free throw line it’s only saving grace. The lack of offensive sets to get open shots severely hurt, the one-on-one offense just doesn’t work when players can’t easily create their own open shots. If you haven’t seen the theme of what we learned, you should now. Another Holtmann deficiency glaring it’s ugly head.

Ohio Sate once again couldn’t solve its opponents three-point offense

Ryan Langborg nailed 4️⃣ first-half three pointers. 😳 The @NUMensBball senior guard has 14 points at the half! pic.twitter.com/9n2WxQ4NUX — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 28, 2024

What we learned

Northwestern seemed like they couldn’t miss all night, they shot an astounding 52.6% from three. Yet another terrible defensive performance from the Buckeyes. In each of the last three losses including tonight, the Ohio State defense has allowed its opponents to shoot amazing from beyond the arc. Nebraska shot 51.9% and Michigan 52.2%, you won’t win games allowing over 50% from three.

It’s going to be hard for Ohio State to dig out of this hole

Final from Evanston. OSU: 58

NU: 83 The Buckeyes are back in action at home Tuesday night 7 PM ET vs No. 10 Illinois. pic.twitter.com/sGVRsLJ4y4 — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) January 28, 2024

What we learned

At this point, a return to the NCAA Tournament is an extreme long shot. Making the NIT might be starting to get out of reach as well. This team needs to go on a serous run, but if I’m being honest, it doesn’t look like that is going to be the case. It’s not a talent issue, it falls on Holtmann. He hasn’t prepared this team like it needs to be and it shows big time.

Chris Holtmann time as Ohio State’s coach should be ending soon

Amazing that Gene Smith not only signed Chris Holtmann to an 8-year contract … but then gave him a contract extension. Based on … ? — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) January 28, 2024

What we learned

After the loss to Nebraska, the chatter got to me and I called for Holtmann to be fired. It’s looking like that was the correct call, as this might be the worst loss he’s had as the Ohio State coach. There is no end in sight for the Buckeyes misery, as they continue slumping through the Big Ten schedule. With Ross Bjork being named the new athletic director, he may end up making his first big move by getting rid of Holtmann. It probably won’t be anytime soon, as he won’t take full control from Gene Smith until July 1st. The program has become stagnant and although Ohio State is a football school, the basketball program should never look the way it has over the past two seasons.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire