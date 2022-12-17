What we learned about Ohio State following the OT loss to North Carolina

At one point during the second half, it looked like the Buckeyes were going to pull away from the Tar Heels, but last years NCAA Tournament runners-up would not go away. They battled back and showed why it is so important to have veteran leadership in a game like this.

It really showed as the young Bucks struggled down the stretch and the older UNC squad took advantage of the situation. This will be a tough loss to swallow but there were still a few things that the Buckeyes did that will help them later in the year.

Here are a few things that we learned about Ohio State after their tough 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina.

The pressure got to the Buckeyes in the second half

Turnovers, bad shots, full-court pressure from North Carolina go them back into the game. It was a struggle as the Bucks offense went quiet and the Tar Heels charged back after being down by 11 and tied the game with 2 minutes left. The huge shot by former [autotag]Northwestern[/autotag] star [autotag]Pete Nance[/autotag] was heart breaking after [autotag]Brice Sensabaugh[/autotag] seeming hit the game winner. Their body language after Nance’s jumper was evident as the game went to break. It’s something this young team will learn from, but will be better for it in the future.

There was no answer for Armando Bacot and Caleb Love

The star from last seasons run, Bacot, was sensational, registering his 56th career double-double with 28 points and 15 rebounds. Neither Key nor Okpara had an answer for the Tar Heels big man. As for Love, he hit big shot after big shot, even if they weren’t all falling. He finished with 22 points and 7 assists, hitting some big shots as the game winded down in regulation and in overtime. For the most part, the Buckeyes played solid defense, but these two made them pay all game long.

The whole team stepped up with Zed Key struggling

I wondered how this team would look if their best player, Zed Key had an off game. Well, we found that out today as they Buckeyes played well enough to win but couldn’t pull it out at the end. Key was off in the first half, scoring just four point, only grabbing two boards. He was a bit better in the second half, finishing with 11 points and four rebounds, but clearly not his normal self. The fact that the Buckeyes could have won this game with a so-so performance from Key is a positive to take from this loss.

This freshman class was as advertised

Star freshman Sensabaugh was great, finishing with 22 points (his career-high) and 8 rebounds. [autotag]Bruce Thornton[/autotag] had 17 points, four rebounds and five assists. [autotag]Felix Okpara[/autotag] had four points, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks while playing with tons of energy before fouling out. [autotag]Roddy Gayle Jr.[/autotag] struggled going 1/4 from the field, the only one of the four that didn’t play well. Yes, they made some freshman mistakes, Sensabaugh getting into foul trouble in the first half while Thornton made some ill-advised turnovers. Regardless of the outcome, these young players are the key to this years success and are growing up right before our eyes.

Isaac Likekele was missed

The Buckeyes were able to find a way to deal with Likekele’s absence against Rutgers, but against UNC it was a different story. As mentioned above, Thornton played very well but the five turnovers really hurt the Buckeyes bottom line. It is unknown when [autotag]Isaac Likekele[/autotag] will return after a death in his inner-circle, but this game really showed why [autotag]Chris Holtmann[/autotag] went after him in the transfer portal this past off-season.

Bonus: Sensabaugh slam

This was so pretty and another flash of the immense skill set that Sensabaugh possesses. If he continues to progress, we could see him pull a [autotag]Malaki Branham[/autotag] and leave after just one season. It would be good and bad, but enjoy this young man while he is in Columbus.

