What we learned after Ohio State basketball’s road loss to Minnesota

Although it wasn’t Chris Holtmann guiding Ohio State basketball on the road, the results were the same as the Buckeyes fell at Minnesota 88-79.

For portions of the game, it looked like Ohio State could make this a contest, but multiple runs by the Gophers put this game out of reach. The loss puts the Buckeyes record at 15-12 on the year, 5-11 in the Big Ten.

The team that we saw on Sunday, who beat Purdue in Jake Diebler’s first game as the interim head coach, wasn’t who we saw tonight.

We learned a lot about Ohio State in it’s 17th straight conference road loss.

The start and finish of the first half was terrible for Ohio State

What we learned

The Buckeyes didn’t get off to a great start after opening tipoff, falling behind 8-0 just 1:30 into the game. It was a hole that Ohio State did eventually dug out of, but they put themselves right back in the same situation to end the half. After a Roddy Gayle Jr. made a layup to tie the game at 32, the Buckeyes closed the half allowing Minnesota to make a 10-2 run to lead after 20 minutes.

The lack of an offensive contribution from Felix Okpara and Evan Mahaffey was evident

What we learned

When two of your five starters don’t have any points until under five minutes left in the game, it’s not a recipe for success. Starters Felix Okpara and Evan Mahaffey combined to go 1-of-6, which isn’t how you win games. Yes, Zed Key and Devin Royal were the main bigs down the stretch, but part of that was the ineffectiveness of the two starters along with foul trouble.

Ohio State’s offense looked way different than it did against Purdue

What we learned

There was a rhythm that we saw the Buckeyes have against Purdue, and they couldn’t match that against the Gophers. Some of the credit has to go to the home team for giving Ohio State some problems, but the open looks just weren’t there. The offensive sets were lacking and way too much 1-on-1 play which was a callback to the Holtmann era. It was difficult to watch for long stretches of this game.

Jamison Battle played well in his homecoming

What we learned

Part of the reason why Battle left Minnesota was to win. Well, it looks like it will be his former team that plays in the postseason and not his current one. Typically 20-win is the mark to make one of the tournaments, and the Gophers need just three more victories to make it. Imagine if they still had Battle, who poured in 21 points on the night, shooting 50% from the field. They’d be in much better position heading into March.

Ohio State didn’t quit

What we learned

Although this was a loss for the Buckeyes, they played hard until the end, even when they were down by a game-high 17 points. You have to give Diebler some credit for having his team play with full effort given the circumstances. At this point, it seems highly unlikely that he will be named the next head coach, but I think the next one should retain him on staff. Diebler has earned the opportunity to stay in Columbus.

Chris Holtmann or Jake Diebler, Ohio State’s road issues continue

Final from Minneapolis. OSU: 79

Minnesota: 88 pic.twitter.com/b8qjKquzLX — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) February 23, 2024

What we learned

It doesn’t matter who is leading this team, they’re just not successful on the road in the Big Ten. This loss is No. 17 in-a-row, which is now the longest road conference losing streak in program history. Over a calendar year since the Buckeyes won away from the Schottenstein Center, with two more chances to break the streak. Will it end this season? At this point, it’s hard to say it will.

