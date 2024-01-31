What we learned after Ohio State basketball’s loss to Illinois

It was the same old song and dance for the Ohio State men’s basketball team, as it got run out of its own building by Illinois, losing 87-75.

The Buckeyes miserable 2024 continued, as they have gone just 2-6 in the new year and dropped to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in the Big Ten. For the third game in-a-row, Ohio State allowed over 80 points to its opponent, all resulting in a loss.

It’s another ugly feather in head coach Chris Holtmann’s cap, one that is littered with them over the past two seasons. Find out below what we learned about Ohio State after its latest Big Ten loss.

A slightly better effort by Ohio State

What we learned

Even in a loss, the Buckeyes played much better than they have in their two previous games. They didn’t get blown out, which is an improvement, sort of. The defense didn’t help the cause, but at least they scored over 70 points unlike the previous two games. That’s not the formula to win conference games. You’d clearly like to see a win, but this Illinois team is one of the better ones in the conference.

The Ohio State bench was shortened significantly

Ohio State back down 15 at the under-8 timeout in the second half. Bowen Hardman is about to get his first minutes of the game. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) January 31, 2024

What we learned

For the majority of the season, Chris Holtmann has used his bench going eight and at times nine deep. Against the Illini, just Zed Key and Scotty Middleton saw time early on, going with the starters for the majority of the contest until the final few minutes. It was a desperation move in my eyes, as the Buckeyes needed a win badly. The tactic didn’t work as Ohio State once again took a loss.

Roddy Gayle Jr. has broken out of his slump

What we learned

After a career-high of 32 points against West Virginia, Gayle Jr. was mired in a shooting slump. He’s gone back-to-back games with shooting over 50%, 57.1% tonight, scoring 15 against Northwestern and 20 Tuesday evening. This team needs the sophomore to be one of their bigger scorers, and he was that tonight. His classmate on the other hand …

Bruce Thornton isn’t playing at nearly the same level he was earlier this season

What we learned

Thornton is still scoring, but his shooting has gone down significantly. Since the calendar turned, Thornton has shot just 39-of-105. It was a horrendous night from the field, going just 3-for-1 and scoring just seven points. Like Gayle Jr., this team only goes as far as its sophomore class can take it. With Thornton struggling, it has directly impacted Ohio State’s bottom line, which has resulted in numerous losses.

Chris Holtmann seems to be bullet proof

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire