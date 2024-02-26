What we learned after Ohio State basketball’s last second win over Michigan State

The long road losing streak is finally over for Ohio State basketball, as they defeating Michigan State 60-57 on Sunday afternoon in dramatic fashion.

Guard Dale Bonner was the hero, making a three pointer with .2 seconds left on the clock to end 17-games of misery. It was an improbable win, as the Buckeyes trailed by 10-points at halftime but came back to get the victory.

Interim head coach, Jake Diebler, has done well, going 2-1 so far, but the overall record is less than desirable at 16-12, just 6-11 in conference play.

We learned plenty about this last-second Ohio State win. Here’s what we took from the contest as observations.

Ohio State missed Jamison Battle’s scoring

What we learned

Prior to the game, news broke that Jamison Battle was questionable to play due to an ankle injury, and shortly before the game he was ruled out. The Big Ten’s leading three-point shooter was sorely missed, especially in a lower scoring contest. As a team the Buckeyes shot just 17.6% from beyond the arc, hitting the biggest one, but it still showed how much Battle means to this team on the perimeter.

Ohio State played very good defense

What we learned

After allowing 88-points to an average Minnesota team, the Buckeyes put the clamps down on the Spartans. The home team came into this contest scoring almost 75 points-per-game, and the Buckeyes held it to 57, almost 20 points under the season average. Bruce Thornton and Dale Bonner had big steals late, while Felix Okpara had great rim protection. It was a team effort with multiple players playing very well on the defensive end.

Devin Royal’s progression is starting to show

7:43 left in 2H: Michigan State 52, Ohio State 46.#Buckeyes have pulled w/in 6 points of MSU 3x in the second half. Devin Royal got them there once with back-to-back jumpers. He's got a team-high 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. pic.twitter.com/CbP4tw1dG3 — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) February 25, 2024

What we learned

The game is starting to slow down for last year’s Mr. Ohio Basketball. He’s shot well this year, but the volume has been low. Today was a completely different story as Royal shot eight times, making six of them. He hit both of his free throws as well. The 14-points were a career-high with Royal also adding two rebounds and two steals. It was an impressive game for the freshman with hopefully more to come.

Ohio State made effective second half adjustments

What we learned

Down 10-points at the half to a very solid Michigan State team, the Buckeyes could have crumbled and given up. Instead they won the second half, and the game. Jake Diebler tried different lineups that worked, he went bigger multiple times, others times with more guards. The interim coach did a great job designing plays to get open shots as well. Hats off to Diebler for switching it up in the second 20 minutes.

Ohio State’s road woes finally ended

What we learned

Diebler has accomplished quite a lot in his short sting as head coach, defeating Purdue and then going on the road and winning on Sunday. Yes, the loss to the Gophers hurts considering the other two game results, but it is still very positive. The talent on this roster wasn’t the issue, and Diebler has gotten more than Chris Holtmann got out of this roster in just a few games. As I’ve mentioned before, I don’t think he’s a legitimate candidate to take over the job, but I’d like to see him stay on Ohio State’s bench next year.

