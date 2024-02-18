What we learned after Ohio State basketball’s huge upset win over Purdue

The Jake Diebler era of Ohio State basketball started off with a bang, as the Buckeyes upset No. 2 Purdue 73-69 at home on Sunday afternoon.

Many believed that OSU had no chance against the most likely top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, but that clearly wasn’t the case. Ohio State closed out the game by making its free throws and came away with a huge win.

The victory still really won’t help the Buckeyes case for making the tournament, but it did improve their record to 15-11, 5-10 in conference play.

There was so much that we learned about Ohio State in this upset win over Purdue. We look at some of them for your reading pleasure.

Ohio State looked like a different team

The cloud surrounding this team with Chris Holtmann leading them is gone, and not surprisingly, the Buckeyes looked like a different team. The hustle was back, an aura of condifence glowed, and this looked nothing like what we had seen over the last few months. It was refreshing to witness, even if it was at the expense of Holtmann’s dismissal.

Ohio State's defense did a great job against Zach Edey, Purdue

The Boilermakers entered the game as the highest scoring team in the conference and the Buckeyes held them fairly far under the 85 points-per-game average. Not only that, they “contained” Zach Edey, even though Ohio State had a massive size disadvantage against the Purdue big man. The defense swarmed him when he dribbled, and did a good job not letting him great great position on the blocks. Overall, it was an impressive team defensive effort for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State didn’t crumble at the end of the first half

Ohio State has had issues closing out halves and games, but this was a much different story. With an seven-point deficit at 28-21 with just under six minutes left, the Buckeyes went on a 14-2 run and ended up with a 35-30 lead at the intermission. It was a huge contrast from when Holtmann was leading this team, and a quick turnaround since moving from the former coach. The fact that they didn’t crumble at the end of the game was clearly important as well.

Free throws almost killed Ohio State

Purdue is now 20 for 20 from the foul line. Still down three at Ohio State with three minutes to play GET TO CBS! — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 18, 2024

Purdue entered the game with the largest margin of plus-points in the country from the line. That will grow after today’s game, as the Boilermakers shot twenty free throws and made all of them. This stat almost doomed the Buckeyes because they only made it to the line eleven times, but did make ten of them. Part of this is Edey’s presence, as he typically gets multiple fouls called on his opponents. Ohio State somehow managed to work around this.

What to do with Jake Diebler?

With this game under his belt, Jake Diebler is going to give new athletic director, Ross Bjork, more than a few things to think about with the impending coaching search. He’ll have to think about a few things, including the continuity with the current players and keeping them around and not seeing a mass exodus via the portal. Also the recruits not asking out of their letters of intent, would be another big factor. I believe there will be a search, but Diebler should be considered, even with the lack of experience.

