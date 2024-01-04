What we learned about Ohio State basketball’s escape win over Rutgers

Ohio State basketball looked like it was going to cruise to an easy victory at home against Rutgers, but the Scarlet Knights didn’t give up and the Buckeyes escaped with a 76-72 victory.

The win improves Chris Holtmann’s team to a 12-2 record, 2-1 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes once again relied on a few hot hands, this time getting major contributions from Jamison Battle and Bruce Thornton.

The conference is deep and with the calendar turning over, there are going to be plenty of tough battles that lie ahead for Ohio State. We learned plenty about this Buckeye victory, and let’s start off with the first half hot hand in Battle.

Jamison Battle was on fire

What we learned

The transfer was on fire, making his first five attempts. He’s finish the night with 22 points, making 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. The great shooting opened up the offense, with Rutgers having to close out on him with multiple players. Battle not having to be the No. 1 option like he was with Minnesota, has really opened up his game and it showed tonight. Unfortunately, the scoring didn’t last all game, but Battle did enough to have his presence felt.

Bruce (Thornton) was back

Bruce Thornton on the board AGAIN 👀 pic.twitter.com/P8QcLKoAvS — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) January 4, 2024

What we learned

Thornton tweaked his ankle against New Orleans, and didn’t look quite like himself against West Virginia. Tonight, he looked like the best player on the court. He shot 9-of-15 with 24 points, distributed the ball well with seven assists, and added four rebounds. You’d like to see less turnovers than the three he made, but it looks like the ankle isn’t an issue anymore.

Ohio State’s bench contribution was much better

Buckeyes staying strong in the lead with :23 left on the clock. #Team125 pic.twitter.com/xqbuzXrcgU — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) January 4, 2024

What we learned

The Buckeyes’ bench struggled against West Virginia, but rebounded with a much better performance against Rutgers. The scoring wasn’t quite there, but the contributions were. The bench added 10 rebounds and seven assists, while turning the ball over just two times. Scotty Middleton took the majority of shots from this group, and struggled. He has to the find his shot, so the volume wasn’t too concerning. Either way, the bench helped out in this game.

Roddy Gayle Jr. wasn’t his normal self

What we learned

Coming off a career-high 32 points, Gayle Jr. struggled from the field, shooting just 4-of-15 from the field, but did contribute in other areas with seven boards and two assists. The turnovers were an issue, as he committed a team high four on the night. As I mentioned last game, Gayle Jr. has all the tools to become an NBA prospect, but his consistency is what’s holding him back right now.

Ohio State struggled to put Rutgers away

BUCKS WIN ‼️@OhioStateHoops survives a late surge from Rutgers to pick up a big conference win. pic.twitter.com/SPGfw23g7o — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 4, 2024

What we learned

It was another struggle for the Buckeyes to finish off an opponent and close out the game without late drama. Free throws again played a part, Thornton missed a 1-and-1 with under 30 seconds and Rutgers capitalized hitting a three a few seconds later. Gayle Jr. did hit both of his with under 15 seconds left, so the escape was in again. At one point, Ohio State held a 12-point lead in the second half, expanding on the issues. It’s something to monitor. A win in the Big Ten is always difficult, but the Buckeyes found a way to get the victory again.

