What We Learned: Offensive versatility, opportunistic defense will need to spin forward to Eagles game

The Dallas Cowboys pulled out a gutsy road win Sunday afternoon with a last second, 56-yard field goal to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys were down seven starters, including their top two pass rushers (Demarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory) and the man tasked with blocking Joey Bosa (La’el Collins). That didn’t stop them from winning their first game of the season though. The 20-17 win marks the first Cowboys victory when scoring under 30 points in 34 games. The last being on December 23, 2018, when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20.

Taking what was known from the Week 1 loss against the Buccaneers forward into the Chargers game, here are somethings that were learned about this team in Week 2 to spin forward to Week 3.

Kellen Moore's game plan is opponent specific

In Week 1 the Cowboys faced off against the 2020 season's top run defense in the NFL. The Buccaneers brought back every starter on that unit, and Moore was down arguably his best offensive lineman, Zack Martin. Instead of banging his head against the wall like prior Cowboys teams trying to attack the opposing teams strength, the offense let Dak Prescott attack the Bucs' weakness. Prescott threw the ball on 74 percent of the snaps to great success for the offense. The Chargers didn't have the same success stopping the run last season, or in their opening game against the Washington Football Team where they allowed 4.6 yards per carry. This lead Moore to attack more with the run game. The Cowboys doubled their run snap percentage from 26 percent of plays last week to just under 52 percent in Week 2. Dallas ended up more than tripling their rush yards from 60 against the Bucs, all the way up to 198 this game. Cowboys nation spent years complaining about the game planning of the offense under head coach Jason Garrett; games like at the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. Prescott was shredding the Vikings through the air, but Dallas continued to hand the ball to Ezekiel Elliott for only 2.4 yards per carry, and an eventual loss. Through two games of the season Moore seems to be following a new plan of doing what's necessary to win week to week. What will things look like against the Eagles on Monday night? Philly hasn't been strong in coverage or against the run, so Moore might have his full compliment of options. Their defensive strength has been the pass rush but with Brandon Graham done for the year that might suffer as well.

Tony Pollard is a versatile weapon in his third season

When the Cowboys drafted Pollard at pick No. 128 of the 2019 draft, Cowboys fans were drooling over the versatility he could add to the offense. At Memphis Pollard averaged 6.8 yards per carry rushing the ball with nine touchdowns. As a receiver Pollard went for 12.4 yards per reception and an additional nine touchdowns as well. After a frustrating rookie season that saw Pollard with only 18 percent of offensive snaps, he got 32 percent of the offensive snaps in Year 2. In the Chargers game Pollard took another step forward. Pollard had only two less touches than Elliott and went for 109 yards on 13 carries, 8.4 yards per, and a touchdown himself. Moore found a weakness in the Chargers two-deep safety approach by running the quicker Pollard on shotgun sweep runs for big gains all game. Pollard also found success receiving the ball. He averaged 10.3 yards on three receptions and two of those went for first downs. He was the Cowboys top offensive player of the game. Week to week, depending on the match up, Pollard might not have this kind of impact, but Moore, McCarthy, and Prescott all know now that its possible he could be. Look for the offense to find games for Pollard to be a mismatch in and try to exploit it.

Jayron Kearse looks like a free agent steal for the Cowboys

Kearse earned the starting role for the Cowboys, replacing an injured Donovan Wilson by how he played against the Bucs. In Week 1 he played the third safety role in a 3-2-6 defense Dan Quinn ran a lot and also had great success on special teams. He ended that game with 11 total tackles. Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker have the name recognition, and Cowboys Nation was clamoring for that combination at safety, but coach Quinn went with Kearse and he was all over the field making plays for the team. Kearse played in 97 percent of defensive snaps in Week 2 and loaded up the stat sheet. Kearse totaled six tackles, one for a loss, added a QB hit, and a pass deflection. He was around the ball all game. Kearse had one game changing play called back by a questionable pass interference penalty too. At the start of the second quarter the Cowboys had a 14-3 lead with the Chargers at their 40 yard line. Kearse was in man coverage against Jared Cook, and broke on the ball as Herbert's pass came to Cook's hands. Kearse hit the ball up in the air, tracked it, and brought it in for the interception. It was a fantastic play that would've given the Cowboys offense the ball back at midfield, already up double digits on the scoreboard. The refs called pass interference though and Chargers went on to score a touchdown on that drive. That might've been the biggest momentum change in that whole game. If Wilson can't suit up against Philadelphia, expect Kearse to resume a heavy workload and be an integral part in trying to stifle Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

The Cowboys defensive success continues to be fueled by turnovers

From the Chargers first drive on offense the Cowboys defense looked very beatable, until they hit the big turnover to change momentum. After two plays for over 20 yards per to start the game, Trevon Diggs made a beautiful interception by cutting in front of Keenan Allen from trail position and the drive was ended quickly. After a field goal on the Chargers second drive, Cowboys had another interception, this time by Kearse. That turnover was reversed by a questionable pass interference penalty, and without it the Chargers went for a touchdown that drive of 10 plays, 75 yards and over five minutes of time of possession. The next time with the ball the Cowboys defense gave up a 12 play drive, that ended in a missed field goal before halftime. Once again the Dallas defense allowed a drive right down the field after halftime. It took up another five minutes and 38 seconds on 13 plays before stalling in the red zone and settling for a game tying field goal. A turnover possibly saved the game the next time the Chargers had the ball. With the game tied at 14, and the Cowboys not scoring any points since the first quarter, the Chargers were marching into the red-zone with an 11 play, 82 yard drive. Right before the end of the third quarter, Keenan Allen tripped over the foot of Jourdan Lewis and left Damontae Kazee to get his second turnover forced of the season. That play kept the game tied and Dallas rode that momentum on offense to go down and take the lead with a field goal. Los Angeles was able to move the ball really well racking up over 400 total yards of offense and having their last five drives go for double digit plays. The Cowboys defense was once again reliant on the turnover. The Eagles' Hurts has yet to throw an interception on the year and his backs and receivers have yet to fumble but the QB has coughed the ball up three times himself. Dallas' defensive mission will once again be to create chaos.

Conclusion

Last week's performance left fans wondering how good this team could be if they played better on special teams, continued to cause turnovers, and improved in the red-zone. It wasn't as flashy as in the Tampa Bay game, but the team got a tough road win doing exactly that. Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore's offense won't be held to only 20 points very often, so if the turnovers, and special teams improvement continues, Dallas will be very tough to handle every week. If they can create similar vibes against the Eagles, Dallas has an opportunity to establish themselves as the team to beat in the division and it will likely come courtesy of an opportunistic defense and a uniquely developed offensive attack. You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the About the Cowboys Podcast.

