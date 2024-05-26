What we learned as ninth-inning Mets rally spoils Webb's gem

BOX SCORE

The Giants, who had rallied to win their previous four games, had the tables turned on them Sunday at Citi Field.

The New York Mets, unable to get much going off starter Logan Webb, scored three times off Tyler Rogers in the ninth inning to win 4-3.

San Francisco was in control most of the afternoon behind a mostly dominant outing by Webb (eight strikeouts, three hits, one unearned run in seven innings) before New York’s comeback.

It’s the second time this season that the Giants’ bullpen has melted down during a Webb start.

That ended San Francisco’s four-game winning streak and prevented the Giants from sweeping the Mets in New York for the first time since August 2021.

Webb had not found much success pitching away from Oracle Park this season, winning only once in six starts on the road before muffling the Mets.

The Giants did all of their scoring against former teammate Sean Manaea.

Brett Wisely did the most significant damage with his first home run of the season, a solo shot off Manaea in the third. That gave San Francisco a lead it held until the ninth.

Matt Chapman got the Giants going with a leadoff double in the second. Chapman moved to third on a groundout then scored when Mets catcher Tomas Nido sailed a pickoff attempt into left field for an error.

New York tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning after Webb was charged with an error trying to cover the bag on DJ Stewart’s grounder to first. Webb appeared to injure his foot on the play but remained in the game.

Here are the takeaways from Sunday’s game:

Wisely’s Anniversary

Wisely continued to wield one of the hottest bats in the Giants’ lineup. The young infielder has had three consecutive multi-hit games, is 7-for-11 and has driven in at least one run in his last four games.

Wisely’s tie-breaking homer came off a 2-0 sinker from Manaea that didn’t sink. The 92-mph pitch didn’t drop much and floated over the plate. Wisely jumped on it, pulling the ball and sending it over the wall into the Mets bullpen.

It had been exactly one full calendar year since the last time Wisely rounded the bases with one swing of his own.

Batting in the No. 9 spot, Wisely went the opposite way for a single in the fifth, his fifth consecutive hit.

Can’t Touch This

Webb was absolutely filthy and had the Mets flailing at the plate most of the afternoon.

Relying on a steady combination of his sinker, sweeper and change-up, the Giants ace prevented the Mets from getting much solid contact. He stayed mostly in the zone and induced a season-high 17 swing-and-misses.

Webb fanned two hitters in each of the first two innings, retired the side on swinging strikeouts in the fourth and set down nine of the last 10 batters he faced.

The only run that the Mets scored off Webb was unearned, as his ERA dropped to 2.74.

No Doval

Things changed up in the ninth when the Mets got their first two runners on base against Tyler Rogers. Normally that would have been a situation for closer Camilo Doval to come in, if not before the inning began. But Doval was unavailable, having pitched on consecutive days and in three of the last four games.

That left it up to Rogers, who gave up hits on his first two pitches then was tagged for a bases-loaded double by Harrison Bader.

