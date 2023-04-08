What we learned from Nick Saban’s post-scrimmage comments

On Friday, Nick Saban and the Alabama football completed their first spring scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Unfortuenelty, this was a closed scrimmage with no reporters, cameras, or anything else to provide fans with any extra information about the 2023 Crimson Tide football team.

Following the scrimmage, coach Saban would take time to visit with media members to discuss his team’s performance and answer a handful of questions about how spring practice has been going.

Coach Saban generally doesn’t offer up much information to the public, but there are always some statements from which you can extract some details.

Here is what we learned from coach Saban’s post-scrimmage comments!

Defense has some work to do

Saban: “Defensively, we gave up probably too many explosive plays, need to improve on tackling. We didn’t really do a very good job of getting turnovers, which has been a big emphasis for us this year. We’ve got a lot of veteran players on defense who aren’t playing. Justin (Eboigbe) just played on third down. Dallas (Turner) is out, (Chris) Braswell is out. Kool-Aid wasn’t here today because of family circumstances. But it’s an opportunity for a lot of young players to get a lot of reps, a lot of opportunities for us to evaluate those guys’ progress.”

Sure, you could point to the injuries for some of the issues on defense in Friday’s scrimmage and missed tackles are certainly nothing too concerning with it being the first scrimmage of the spring. But last season, Alabama struggled to force turnovers and so far, that is an issue once again. While fans don’t need to panic yet, the defense obviously has some work to do.

Alabama might have a four-headed monster at wide receiver

“I think (Jermaine) Burton made some big plays today. Ja’Corey Brooks made some big plays today. Benson’s had a really, really good spring and is capable of stretching the field and making big plays. Good all-around player. He certainly is going to help us. Isaiah Bond has had a really good spring and has done a really good job. So receiver corps has developed really nicely. Consistency in performance is what we need to continue to work on.”

Coach Saban was specifically asked about Benson but made sure to express how pleased he was with four of Alabama’s wide receivers. Receiver was a work in progress last season but if Burton, Brooks, Benson, and Bond can all continue to make plays for the offense, regardless of who the quarterback is, his job will be much easier.

Malachi Moore is now at safety, Earl Little II at STAR

Saban: “We played Malachi (Moore) at safety today. We’ve been playing some days at Star, some days at safety. Caleb Downs is doing well for a young guy, getting a lot of reps. We played Earl (Little) at Star, played several guys at corner since Kool-Aid (McKinstry) wasn’t here. Terrion Arnold’s been doing a pretty good job, having a good spring. We played him at Star some, too. So a lot of guys getting a lot of reps, but that’s an area of our team we definitely need to develop some depth and get these guys experience so they’re more confident in terms of how they go out there and play and execute what we need them to do.”

Rumor had it before the scrimmage that Malachi Moore was making the move from STAR to safety and coach Saban confirmed that on Friday. Redshirt freshman Earl Little II is now at STAR and he could be a player that Alabama fans fall in love with. Freshman phenom Caleb Downs is already getting a ton of reps with the first team and is likely to make an immediate impact on the Crimson Tide defense.

New OC Tommy Rees is fitting right in

Saban: “Offense was great today. Tommy (Rees) does a great job with the players. Players like him. He’s taken our system and pretty much used our system that we use, added some things to it. I think the offensive line has done a good job. We’ve got a few more multiples in terms of how we can run the ball. Does a really good job with formations and how to use formations to create advantages for us on offense. I’m really pleased with what we’ve been able to do on that side of the ball and how we’ve developed.”

We heard Ja’Corey Brooks speak highly of new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees earlier this week but with coach Saban comments on Friday, Tide fans have to be excited to see what Rees can do with the Alabama offense. Alabama is just one spring scrimmage in and coach Saban is already “really pleased” with the Rees-led offense.

