What We Learned: NHL GMs and their terrible defensemen contracts

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

At this point, it seems that a lot of NHL general managers have figured out how to properly value forwards.

Sure, they get it wrong sometimes; overpay a guy here, give too many years there. But a lot of forward contracts are within a few degrees of “reasonable.”

This is simply not the case for defensemen, however. That’s a real roulette wheel, pretty much every time.

There is seemingly little rhyme or reason to any contract given to a defenseman of any note. If most hockey fans have heard of you, your contract options may well run the gamut from incredibly undervalued to incredibly overvalued and there’s no real way to tell.

This concept was illustrated perfectly on Saturday, when 43 defensemen signed non-ELC contracts. The biggest contract, in terms of cap hit and term, went to Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and fair enough. He’s really good and really valuable to that team in particular, and their window to win is pretty much “until Joe Thornton retires.” So yeah, it’s eight years and $7 million for a 30-year-old — not generally advisable — but you see the thought process.

However, with a lot of the big contracts this weekend, it’s impossible to see any sort of thought process. Dan Girardi, bought out earlier in the week and understandably so, got $3 million AAV from Tampa (usually a smart organization). Ignoring the fact that he actively hurts your club on the ice, let alone your balance sheets, why does he get $3 million on a bought-out contract when actual useful forwards — Scott Hartnell and Benoit Pouliot — who were also recently bought out went to other teams on bargain contracts.

The question is obvious: Why Girardi?

While $3 million may not seem like a lot of money — it’s just 4 percent of the cap this year — it’s at roughly the midpoint of what defensemen earn after their ELCs expire. Last season, 225 veteran defensemen played at least one NHL game, according to CapFriendly. The median salary for that group was more than $2.67 million. This shows us that Tampa clearly believes Dan Girardi is better than a median NHL defenseman, which we understand is simply not the case, based on years of evidence.

That was, however, not the worst ‘D’ contract given out this weekend. That honor obviously goes to Winnipeg giving Dmitry Kulikov — who was absolutely terrible last season and therefore crying out for a one-year, short-money “show-me” contract — $4.33 million AAV for each of the next three seasons. He might have been one of the worst defensemen in the entire league, and they put his AAV well above the median, the average, or any other reasonable measure.

They’re paying him to be a No. 3, effectively. He may not be a No. 6.

And as with Girardi, you don’t need to be an analytics genius to see how bad this guy is. He’s just regular-old bad. But one assumes that you make an evaluation on a player and see what you want to see, really. Steve Yzerman says Tampa has its own analytics that show, actually, Girardi is really good at what they need overall. Which, one assumes, is bad turnovers and terrible skating.

But at the other side of the spectrum, the large UFA contracts of the day were weirdly muted. Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk were expected to cash in big-time, and it didn’t really work out that way. Alzner only got $295,000 more than Kulikov. Shattenkirk took less money and fewer years than he could have gotten a lot of places, presumably because he just wanted to go to the Rangers and that’s what they could afford.