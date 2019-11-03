What we learned: More than just the Oregon offense can score

The Ducks' talent made them among the preseason favorites to win the Pac-12. On Saturday, the Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) blew out USC (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12): a program that is widely regarded as the most talented roster in the conference every year.

With a future-NFL quarterback at the helm, the Oregon Ducks should always be able to put up points. But it didn't appear that way in the beginning, especially after an awful interception thrown by Justin Herbert. It was plays like that had the Ducks trailing 10-0 at the end of the first quarter. But then the avalanche began.

In the second quarter, defensive back Verone McKinley intercepted Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis. The Oregon offense would then score their first touchdown.

Later, the Trojans were just three yards away from another touchdown. Then, senior linebacker La'Mar Winston came off the edge and forced a fumble that would be recovered by safety Brady Breeze. The Ducks would again go on to score on the ensuing possession.

Next, after the Ducks eventually took the lead for the first time, Breeze once again came up big with an interception returned for a touchdown to extend the lead to double digits. USC came back down, again, and scored to make it 21-17 with 20 seconds left in the half.

But that was enough time for true freshman Mykael Wright to take back the kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and a 28-17 lead.

When the offense couldn't get things going in the first half, the defense and special teams units came up big with a touchdown each to ensure a double-digit halftime lead. In the second half, the offense would not surrender that lead.

The Ducks scored the first 28 points of the second half including three touchdowns from senior graduate transfer, Juwan Johnson. His second grab in particular, was a fade route that showed off just how unguardable he truly is in the redzone. Midway through the 3rd quarter, the USC faithful had seen enough.

USC fans are leaving the stadium.



6:14 left in the 3Q, Oregon leads 42-17.



— Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 3, 2019

Southern California has been a hotbed for elite recruits for decades, with many of them dreaming of playing at USC. That sentiment still exists, but today it was Oregon, not USC, that held the talent advantage. Which is notable, because many recruits holding both USC and Oregon offers were in attendance. They all got a front-row seat of the health of each program, and the growing gap Oregon is creating.

What we learned: More than just the Oregon offense can score originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest