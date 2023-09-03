What we learned about Michigan vs. East Carolina: These aren't your father's Wolverines

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia looks back at what happened during Michigan football’s 30-3 win over East Carolina and what's ahead for the Wolverines on Sept. 9 game against UNLV.

Note: Pro Football Focus grades range from 0 to 100, but players are generally in the 30-90 range. Here is a full breakdown of how the scale works, but on a basic level the grades go as follows: 30 is very poor, 40 is poor, 50 is below average, 60 is average, 70 is above average, 80 is good and 90 is elite.

Three things we learned

Michigan wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) runs against East Carolina defensive back TyMir Brown (24) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Newcomers will play a big role: Michigan returned 81% of its offensive production from 2022, the fifth-most in the nation, per ESPN. Some of those familiar faces − quarterback J.J. McCarthy, wide receiver Roman Wilson and running back Blake Corum − were among the highlights in Week 1, but the importance of the season debut was more about the unknown than the known. On offense, both Stanford transfers, Drake Nugent (center) and Myles Hinton (right tackle), got the start. While neither graded well in their debut − Hinton (50.4 offensive grade per PFF) was the lowest of all starters, while Nugent (60.0) put up his second-lowest rating in two years − each ingratiated themselves on their new line to the point they earned the nod. Meanwhile, tight end AJ Barner (Indiana) didn't have a grab − his lone target was nearly a touchdown but was McCarthy's only slight underthrow, which allowed an ECU defender to break it up − his pass blocking (69.5 per PFF) rounded up to above average. True freshman Fredrick Moore also had two catches for 18 yards in his first collegiate game. On defense, Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) led the team with six tackles, assisting on one tackle for loss and was U-M's fifth-rated defender (76.0), while Josh Wallace (UMass) got the start at corner and came right behind him (73.6) at No. 6 on defense. The former three-year captain off the Minutemen nearly recorded an interception, but it was overturned upon review. Kicker James Turner (Louisville) made a 50-yard field goal as time expired, but missed a 52-yarder well left in the fourth quarter and also missed an extra point in the first half, something his predecessor did not do in 147 attempts.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) makes a pass against East Carolina during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

This is not your father's Wolverines: Michigan said it was going to pass the ball more this year and one week in, that held true. J.J. McCarthy led an aerial assault Saturday, completing 26-of-30 passes (second-best single-game completion percentage for a U-M quarterback with a minimum 20 pass attempts) for 280 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He was not just the best player on the field Saturday, but one of the best quarterbacks anywhere in America. Per PFF, McCarthy's passing grade (94.0) and overall offensive grade (93.0) both were both top five nationally among quarterbacks. The Wolverines finished with perfect balance, exactly 31 rushes and 31 passes, but when the first unit was in the game, McCarthy threw 30 times and the team ran just 24 times. Part of the reason he had so much success, he appears to have a new top target. Jim Harbaugh gave Roman Wilson the No. 1 jersey during fall camp; a symbolic number in U-M football circles given only to the leader of the wide receiver room. While Wilson has long been a solid player, there was question if he could live up to the billing of its reputation. Yes, he had a monster game vs. TCU to end 2022 − five catches for 104 yards and an 18-yard rushing score − but in the five weeks before that, he had just four total grabs for 19 yards combined. Which Wilson was the real one? Good news for the Wolverines, it appears to be the productive one. On Saturday, Wilson was nearly unstoppable, grabbing corner routes and crossing patterns as he finished with six catches for 72 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. Per PFF, Wilson (77.6 overall) was U-M's second-best offensive player behind only McCarthy.

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) warms up before the East Carolina game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

The secondary will be elite: Michigan didn't have Will Johnson at cornerback; coach Jesse Minter said he was 'close' but not quite ready to go. As a true freshman, the 6-foot-2 defensive back led all Power Five corners in man coverage grade (91.1) per PFF. U-M was also without safety Rod Moore, named All-Big Ten honorable mention last season and Amorion Walker, a wide receiver turned defensive back who Harbaugh considered in the starting rotation as recently as this summer. Even without their services, Michigan's secondary shut down the Pirates' passing attack. Mike Sainristil, now in his second season as captain, had an interception and allowed just two receptions on five targets for 13 total yards. Josh Wallace, a UMass transfer who won the CB2 job, had an interception overturned into a pass breakup, but didn't allow a reception on two targets and Keon Sabb allowed just a five-yard reception the three times he was targeted as the primary defender. In total, Michigan's pass defense held the Pirates to 17-of-27 passing for just 132 yards, half of which (66) came in the fourth quarter against backups and did so without the defensive line getting home for a single sack.

Next up

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil jumps up to touch the banner as the team takes the field before U-M's 30-3 win on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Michigan Stadium.

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. UNLV (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West).

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV/radio: CBS; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 38½.

Know the foe

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Idaho State at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

The Barry Odom era at UNLV couldn't have gotten off to a better start. Running back Vincent Davis Jr. took the first play from scrimmage for a 69-yard touchdown run, which set the tone as UNLV ran past Bryant, 44-14, in its season opener.

The Rebels did most off their work on the ground, as four different players combined for five rushing touchdowns as the team ran for 283 yards. That includes running backs Jai'Den Thomas (eight carries for 60 yards and two scores), Donavyn Lester (eight carries for 29 yards and a score) and Courtney Reese (10 carries for 25 yards), but also, quarterback Doug Brumfield.

A former three-star recruit in the Class of 2020 from Gardena, California, Brumfield had Power Five offers from Utah, Rutgers and Kansas as a dual-threat quarterback. He's now in his fourth year in college and second as the starter, but his passing game is still a work in progress. On Saturday, he completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards and an interception, however, his athleticism helped once again: he had seven carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Brumfield's favorite receiver in the passing game, Jacob De Jesus, finished with four grabs for 50 yards. He's someone to keep an eye on after he also nearly scored on special teams − his 96-yard kickoff return was the fourth longest in school history, but he was tripped up inside the five.

Defensively, the Rebels struggled, but were ultimately able to bend not break, as they surrendered 409 yards but just 14 points. Defensive back Jerrae Williams was a force, racking up four tackles including 2½ for loss, the half of which was a combined sack with linebacker Marsel McDuffie.

