What we learned about Michigan football before its third straight Big Ten title game

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia looks back at Michigan football following its 30-24 win over Ohio State and what's ahead for the Wolverines in their Big Ten championship game matchup with Iowa.

Tony Garcia's three things we learned

The offense can win a championship: Michigan went up against one of the top defenses in the nation — No. 1 in passing (144.4 yards per game), No. 2 in scoring (9.27 points per game) and No. 3 in total yards (252.9 yards per game) — and scored 30 against a Buckeyes team that hadn't allowed more than 17 in a game. U-M went three-and-out twice to open the game and then punted again on the final possession of the first half, marking the first time the Wolverines had more punts than scoring drives (two) in a first half. Still, the offense made the necessary plays: J.J. McCarthy completed 16 of 20 passes (80%) for 148 yards and a touchdown, a 22-yard strike to Roman Wilson on third-and-10 about five minutes into the second quarter.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy makes a pass against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

But this game was determined on the ground, which is where Blake Corum stamped his legendary mark. Not only did he score the opening touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter to set a new single-season U-M record, but he had the play of the afternoon in the third. Senior captain Zak Zinter had just gone down with an injury and the Wolverines had to shuffle the offensive line. On the next play, Corum took the handoff through a hole on the left side for a 22-yard touchdown; he finished with 88 yards. Michigan scored on six of its final seven real drives (not counting a final victory formation), including all four in the second half.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates after intercepting a pass vs. Ohio State during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

The defense can win a championship: The defense allowed season highs in points (24), first downs (21), yards (378) and had a season-low (1) in tackles for loss. (That came when Mason Graham sacked Kyle McCord on the second half's first play from scrimmage, but the play was essentially nullified on the next snap as Marvin Harrison Jr. broke out of a Will Johnson tackle attempt and scampered 14 yards for the first down.) And yet it was a masterful performance by Jesse Minter's unit, which made OSU work for every inch. U-M held TreVeyon Henderson to 60 yards on 19 carries (3.1 per attempt), with a long of just 8 yards. Johnson, who left with a lower body injury in the second half, came up with the game's first big play. He jumped a slant route intended for Harrison and returned the ball to the OSU 7, setting up Corum's first score. Then, in the final 30 seconds, after the Buckeyes had picked up 20 yards on consecutive plays to near midfield, Ohio native Rod Moore made a diving interception to end the game. The defense forced more possessions that ended in a punt or turnover (five) than points (four).

Michigan acting head coach/offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, left, hugs defensive coordinator Jesse Minter after Will Johnson's interception against Ohio State during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

The special teams and coaching can win a championship: James Turner knocked home all six of his kicks, including a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter, his longest since Week 1 of the season. Tommy Doman had a critical punt, for the second week in a row, when he pinned OSU on its 2 for the final drive of the first half. Then, there was Sherrone Moore, who was offensive line coach, offensive coordinator and acting head coach on Saturday, and wore all three hats to perfection. Moore was aggressive and his attack rewarded him with conversions on all three fourth-down attempts in the first half. Moore also chose the perfect time in the third quarter to call a jet bash counter with reserve QB Alex Orji, who picked up 20 yards, and the perfect time in the fourth quarter to dial up a halfback pass from Donovan Edwards to Colston Loveland for a 34-yard gain. Moore's reward? A return from Harbaugh, and a pretty unstoppable feeling.

Next up: Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells to his team as they play against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Matchup: No. 3 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 17 Iowa (10-2, 7-2)

Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday; Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 21½

Know the foe

Thankfully this is the final year of the Big Ten's East and West divisions.

Next season, there will be two teams battling for an automatic College Football Playoff berth, rather than two teams separated by a three-touchdown spread. Of course, the Wolverines have a bigger goal in mind as part of their potential three-peat: Michigan has never won three consecutive outright Big Ten football titles. (Their closest brush with that came from 1988-92 — back-to-back outright titles in '88-89 and '91-92 bookending a four-way split in 1990.)

Former Michigan quarterback (and captain) Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All entered the season eyeing a rematch against their old team but neither will get the opportunity. McNamara tore his ACL in Iowa's 26-16 victory over Michigan State last month. (He has already announced he'll return to Iowa City in 2024.) Three weeks later, All tore his ACL vs. Wisconsin.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara (12) sits on the ground after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Iowa's offense was poor before that and it only went downhill from there. The group ostensibly led by Brian Ferentz — though it has already been announced that the embattled son of longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz will not return as offensive coordinator next season — ranks last among FBS squads in total offense (246.3 yards per game), fourth from the bottom in passing (123.4 yards per game), and in the bottom third in rushing (122.9 yards per game) and scoring (18 points per game).

Quarterback Deacon Hill has completed just 48.3% of his passes (97-for-201) for 976 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions while All, who, again, hasn't played in a month, still leads the team in receiving yards (299) and receiving touchdowns (three).

Senior wide receiver Nico Ragaini has 26 catches for 227 yards; he's the only other player with more than 150 yards receiving. Running back Leshon Williams has run 155 times for 779 yards (5 yards per carry) but has just one touchdown for a squad that hasn't scored more than 22 points since that September win over the Spartans.

But really, the defense is why Iowa is here and if longtime defensive coordinator Phil Parker doesn't win the Broyles Award (as the nation's best assistant coach), it'll be a surprise. Iowa ranks No. 4 in scoring (12.2 points per game), No. 7 in total yards (279.9 yards per game) and No. 9 against the pass (174.3 yards per game).

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean returns a punt 70-yards for a touchdown during the second half of MSU's 26-16 loss Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Jay Higgins has been one of the best linebackers in the nation. He leads all Power Five defenders in tackles (133) and also has four pass breakups, 3½ tackles-for-loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

The only Hawkeye who has arguably been better is safety and special-teams star Cooper DeJean, named a mid-season All-American by the Associated Press, ESPN, Fox Sports and The Athletic. Unfortunately for the Hawkeyes, he, too, will be unavailable after suffering a lower-leg injury in mid-November.

