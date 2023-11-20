What we learned about Michigan football before matchup with Ohio State

WASHINGTON — Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia looks back at Michigan football following its 31-24 win over Maryland and what's ahead for the Wolverines in 'The Game', a top-three showdown against undefeated rival Ohio State.

Tony Garcia's three things we learned

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy on the field against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland on Nov. 19, 2023.

MICHIGAN FOOTBALL STOCK WATCH: J.J. McCarthy's November struggles continue

McCarthy McShutdown: Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the best player on the field more often than not in the first two months of the season, but that hasn't been the case recently. It was easy to dismiss U-M's win over Penn State a week ago as a clear strategic decision when McCarthy went 7-for-8 passing and U-M ran the ball 32 straight times to ice the game. However, Michigan was unable to pass the ball with much success even when it wanted to Saturday against Maryland. McCarthy completed 11 of 23 passes (52.2% completions) for 141 yards and a turnover when he forced a throw to Colston Loveland into double coverage in the end zone at the end of the first half. To be fair, he was without starting left tackle LaDarius Henderson, and it only got worse when his favorite target, Roman Wilson, left in the first quarter with an injury. Even still, McCarthy will say he has to be better. In six games this year with head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline, McCarthy has thrown for 11 touchdowns with no interceptions and completed 100 of 138 (72.5%) passes for 1,433 yards; in five games without his head coach, he has just seven touchdowns and four interceptions and is 75-for-99 (75.9%) for 902 yards.

Derrick Moore of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023 in College Park, Maryland.

GARCIA: Michigan football has lauded its depth since summer. Ohio State week is the time prove it.

Prominent playmakers on defense: Although Michigan struggled on offense against Maryland, it didn't prove costly because the defense and special teams made perhaps the seven biggest plays of the game. The first came in the first quarter, when senior Michael Barrett got a strip-sack of Taulia Tagovailoa and Maryland native Derrick Moore picked it up and rumbled 4 yards for his first career touchdown. Just minutes later, the Terrapins attempted a punt from their own end zone; Christian Boivin came flying in for the block, resulting in a safety. As Maryland approached midfield in the third quarter looking to take the lead, senior Mike Sainristil came away with the interception which led to U-M's only second-half points. Then in the fourth quarter, three straight series featured big plays. First, Mason Graham came away with a sack on third down to force a punt. On the ensuing Maryland possession, Kenneth Grant had a sack on second down to put Maryland. On the next play, Tagovailoa heaved it deep down the left sideline and Sainristil made a leaping pick. In case that wasn't enough, U-M pinned Maryland on its own 1 on the ensuing punt, then forced a safety to seal the game.

WINDSOR: Will Harbaugh's absence cost Michigan football vs. Ohio State? J.J. McCarthy set to find out

Room to pass: Though a number of playmakers shone, there were also signs that Michigan's defense could be had on the outside. Tagovailoa was the first formidable passing threat Jesse Minter's defense has seen and he had some success, completing 21 of 31 passes for 247 yards, despite the aforementioned turnovers. Will Johnson had his first rough day of the year; he was targeted a season-high six times and allowed four catches for 54 yards. Meanwhile, Josh Wallace allowed a pair of grabs on the outside for 48 yards and missed a tackle in the first half that resulted in a Maryland first down.

Next up: Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State coach Ryan Day leads the team onto the field for an NCAA college football game against Michigan State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Matchup: No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0).

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 4.

Know the foe

The offense ranks No. 24 in scoring (33.6 points per game) and No. 35 overall (429.9 yards per game) and is led by quarterback Kyle McCord. The junior won a competition over the summer (that, in a fashion that should seem familiar to Wolverines fans, went into the early fall) and has recently hit his stride. McCord has completed 66.4% (211 of 318) of his throws for 2,899 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes a catch against Michigan defensive back Gemon Green during the first half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 26, 2022.

U-M FOOTBALL REPORT CARD: Defense and special teams save offense's bacon

Of course, it certainly helps he has perhaps the top playmaker in America at his disposal: wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The son of the Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout appears to be following in those footsteps; he has 62 catches for 1,093 yards and 13 touchdowns and is a candidate to go to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Though he needs to be planned for, don't forget about the other top pass-catching threats: Emeka Egbuka and tight end Caden Stover, who have combined for 70 catches for 961 yards and eight touchdowns.

The run game has somewhat taken a backseat this year, ranked No. 84 in the nation in yards per game (145.5). Treveyon Henderson is the lead back, and though his touches have been somewhat limited, they’ve been explosive; he has 118 carries for 794 yards (6.7 yards per attempt) and 10 touchdowns.

But where Ohio State is perhaps most improved from a season ago is on defense, under second-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) lines up for a play during the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

OSU ranks No. 1 nationally in pass defense (144.4 yards per game) and No. 19 in rushing defense (108.5 yards per game), which has led to being ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring defense (9.27 points per game), having allowed just three more points than U-M this season.

Many of the names to know this year are the same as a season ago: Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who leads the team with four sacks, and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, a likely All-American who missed Saturday's win over Minnesota but is expected to play and leads the team with 73 tackles.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What we learned about Michigan football before matchup with Ohio State