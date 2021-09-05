What we learned from the LSU Tigers opening game loss

For the second year in a row, the LSU Tigers opened the season in a manner that no one wanted to see. Much like the Mississippi State game last year, the defense gave up more than 450 total yards and 35+ points. For a defense that many felt was going to be better, there were many of the same issues.

After the 38-27 loss in week one, we take a look at what we learned about the LSU Tigers:

Kayshon Boutte is still a handful

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers’ top returning wide receiver from last year proved that he is going to be a problem for SEC defenses in 2021. After having a great three-game run to end the season last year, Boutte starting right where he left off against the UCLA Bruins.

Boutte Boutte Boutte rockin' everywhere @KayshonB15 takes it 45 yards to the HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/P3gmcKzdzh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2021

The five-star wide receiver finished with touchdown receptions of 45, 44, and three yards against the Bruins defense. It seemed as though he was the only positive note of the game. Expect for the special team players such as Avery Atkins’ punting and Cade York’s kicking.

Boutte proved that the offense needs to go through him as the Bruins defense didn’t really have an answer for him. The team was often giving him a big cushion at the line of scrimmage. Even when they played to jam him at the line, he found a way to get free releases.

Game plan moving forward: Feed No. 1

Max Johnson play was inconsistent

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

When evaluating a team following a loss, many look for who to blame for it. After LSU lost there was plenty of blame but we won’t do that with Max Johnson, he didn’t play terribly but was at times inconsistent.

That's a bold strategy, Cotton 😅 pic.twitter.com/Z6MVFIatDT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2021

Story continues

It was hard for Johnson to really get going in this game, despite throwing the ball 46 times. He was only sacked twice but Johnson took hit after hit from the Bruins defense. The exotic looks up front confused the young quarterback, his timing was interrupted, and frankly, he was getting zero help.

The offensive line was getting beat far too often, there was no run game to help. Johnson isn’t above criticism as he tried to rush at times. Especially when he threw the interception to Caleb Johnson. The ball sailed over the head of Kole Taylor and into Johnson’s arms.

The focus for the upcoming week will be to try and slow things down for the sophomore quarterback.

Communication still lacking for the defense

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday night in Pasadena, California, the UCLA Bruins were able to take advantage of a defense that still looked out of sorts. While the defensive line seemed to get some pressure on the quarterback, the issues from a season ago popped up once again. A linebacker and safety group that didn’t have good communication.

Throughout the game too ofter were the tight ends and receivers over the middle getting too many wide-open looks. Running free down the field and scoring at will. Losing Jared Small was huge from a communication standpoint and it was evident on the field.

🐻 @UCLAFOOTBALL IS FOR REAL They take a 21-10 lead pic.twitter.com/1CnIzT9LF8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2021

Missed tackles, lack of communication, unable to get pressure when they needed it most. UCLA dominated the line of scrimmage in this game and the Tigers took the loss because of it. Plenty to fix before the LSU Tigers begin SEC play against Mississippi State on Sept. 25 in Starkville.