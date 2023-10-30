Here’s what we learned about Kansas basketball’s roster from its exhibition at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — After Kansas basketball lost 82-75 against Illinois in a charity exhibition game Sunday, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self highlighted how the contest will help them moving forward.

This game, Self explained, included a number of things that they are sure to experience in future matchups this season. That included how they need to operate when it comes to ball and body movement so their offense doesn’t become stale, how they’re going to guard ball screens and more. And it all plays into why he thinks they have a long way to go before they become the team they have the potential to be.

“We’re not close,” said Self, who mentioned as well they can’t expect to go on the road to play a team like Illinois and expect to win while giving up 82 points. “We haven’t figured out who we’re going to play yet. We’ve got little depth. We’ve got a kid hurt, but we’ve got little depth and we knew that going in. So, we’ve got some issues where our margin for error isn’t as high as what it’s been, maybe, in some years past. And the guys that play, need to play well.”

Here’s what we learned about Kansas’ roster from the exhibition:

Hunter Dickinson’s ceiling at Kansas is high

Self said while center Hunter Dickinson put up numbers, Dickinson didn’t play as well as he’s capable of. Dickinson himself noted he has to defend better, because despite scoring the ball well if he allows as many points as he’s collecting then he’s not helping the team. Considering those comments are coming after a game he had 22 points and nine rebounds, and how much time he’ll have to develop over the course of the season, that bodes well for the Jayhawks.

Self also pointed out that the attention Dickinson received from opposing fans was important because he thinks Dickinson will experience that at other road games this season.

Kevin McCullar Jr. was aggressive in the way Kansas will need him to be

There’s no guarantee Kevin McCullar Jr. will be able to score the way he did against Illinois every night, and Self knows it. The guard finished with 25 points, in addition to eight rebounds, while shooting 9-for-14 from the field, 2-for-3 from behind the arc and 5-for-9 from the free-throw line. But the Jayhawks need their stars to be stars, and McCullar showcased no fear in answering that call.

Eighteen of McCullar’s points came in a first half that wasn’t always so clean for Kansas. Without him stepping up like that, the exhibition result would look much different. It’s just a matter of, if there is a night when he can’t perform like that, his teammates being able to ensure that doesn’t mean they have no chance at a win.

Kansas got a look at how close it is to its lack of depth being a serious problem

For a moment in the second half, it seemed like McCullar might have suffered an injury — or two — after he went after a loose ball. As he was down on the court and being attended to, it looked like they were checking out a potential lower leg issue and a potential head or neck issue. Regardless of if it was an exhibition game or not, it was an alarming situation.

But while Self explained postgame McCullar might have experienced some whiplash and that he didn’t think McCullar was hurt seriously, the moment highlighted the small margin for error the Jayhawks have. With just 10 players on scholarship and one of those players set to redshirt, an injury of any significant magnitude puts them in a precarious position. And that is just talking generally, not specifically about a key starter.

Kansas’ freshmen need to develop, and quickly

The Jayhawks don’t have their full compliment of freshmen available right now. Johnny Furphy didn’t play against the Fighting Illini as he continues to recover from shin splints. But Kansas did get a look at a pair of young guards in Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell.

McDowell didn’t play much, while Jackson started. But overall, even though Self said they did okay, Self added that’s not good enough and indicated they need to emphasize defending, rebounding and taking care of the basketball more. For a team that doesn’t have a lot of depth, the two need to realize their potential in those areas — and others — sooner rather than later.

KJ Adams Jr.’s competitiveness will be valuable

There will be times this season, as there were against Illinois, that Kansas will need someone to provide an emotional spark. Against the Fighting Illini, the Jayhawks got that from forward KJ Adams Jr. And moving forward, his ability to continue to do that will be valuable.

Adams’ teammates should be able to play off that energy. There were times against Illinois when it was evident that Adams’ effort led to them getting fired up. That could be the difference in a Big 12 Conference this season that will matter a great deal in the race for the Big 12 regular season title.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self jokes with players before a group photo during the team's media day in October inside Allen Fieldhouse.

RELATED: Kansas basketball vs. Illinois recap: Jayhawks face Fighting Illini in exhibition game

RELATED: How to watch Kansas basketball in its exhibition games against Illinois, Fort Hays State

RELATED: Kansas basketball freshman Johnny Furphy is confident he can contribute right away

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Illinois exhibition: What we learned about Kansas basketball's roster