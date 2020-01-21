What we learned about Justin Herbert at the Senior Bowl: He'll talk your ear off

Lindsey Wisniewski

Justin Herbert is one of the top prospects in this year's Senior Bowl, but let's get one thing straight: he's not quiet.

Herbert, one of the top prospects in this year's Senior Bowl held in Mobile, Alabama, has been notoriously known for soft and shy personality during interviews. The Oregon football quarterback, however, silenced his critics when asked what he needs to show on the field Saturday.

"I think people are worried about leadership and me being pretty quiet," Herbert said in Tuesday's press conference. "I would say I'm not too quiet. I'll talk your ear off. There are these things I want to be transparent with and give a good representation of myself."

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Herbert also shed light on what he'd be doing if he wasn't pursuing a professional football career. 

The baby-faced assassin finished his senior season at Oregon with 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions and led the Ducks to a victory in the Rose Bowl as offensive MVP.

But some are still questioning Herbert's eligibility.

Herbert is one of six quarterbacks at this year's Senior Bowl and will play for the South team coached by the Cincinnati Bengals, who hold the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. He will be joined by Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma and Steve Montez of Colorado on the South team. The Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 11:30 a.m. PT.

What we learned about Justin Herbert at the Senior Bowl: He'll talk your ear off originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next