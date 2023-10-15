What we learned as Justin Fields is injured, Tyson Bagent enters in Bears' loss vs. Vikings

What we learned as Justin Fields is injured, Tyson Bagent enters in Bears' loss vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- The worst-case scenario for the 2023 Bears might have started to play out Sunday at Soldier Field against the Minnesota Vikings.

Early in the third quarter, quarterback Justin Fields was sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter. Fields landed on his right hand and immediately entered the blue medical tent. He quickly exited with a towel over his hand and was ruled out for the game shortly after that.

The Bears fell to the Vikings 19-13 at Soldier Field, dropping to 1-5 on the season.

The result really doesn't matter. This season was all about Fields' development as a passer and finding out if he is the long-term answer. That is now up in the air as we await the quarterback's long-term prognosis.

Here's what we learned in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings that could have much bigger ramifications than just a Week 6 loss.

Fields goes down

Disaster struck for the Bears' offense on their opening drive of the second half.

On third-and-7, Fields dropped back and was sacked from behind by Danielle Hunter. The third-year quarterback entered the medical tent and left the field with a towel over his right hand.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent relieved him.

Other key injuries

The Bears entered Sunday's game with their starting secondary completely healthy for the first time since Week 1 and their offensive line as healthy as it has been all season.

Neither lasted a half.

Right guard Nate Davis suffered a right ankle injury on the Bears' second series. Fields was hit on the play and fell into Davis' leg. The right guard was helped off the field before being carted to the locker room.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Eddie Jackson started the game on a pitch count. Jackson played the first series before giving way to Elijah Hicks on the next. Jackson returned for the third defensive series but left after two plays with a foot injury and did not return.

Fields was 6-for-10 for 58 yards and an interception before the injury.

Disjointed first-half offense

After fielding an impressive offense for the past two weeks, the Bears' offense reverted to its original form during the first half against Minnesota.

Fields and the offensive line struggled to identify and dissect the Vikings' blitz-heavy defensive attack.

At halftime, Fields had just 58 yards passing (45 net) and one interception. DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney combined for just two first-half targets but hauled in both for 46 yards.

The offense lacked rhythm in the first half, with questionable decisions on third-and-7 (draw) and third-and-2 (straight dropback leading to an interception) forcing the boo birds to come out at Soldier Field.

Sunday was the first time the Vikings' defense didn't allow a touchdown in the first half. They surrendered 10, 13, 14,13, and 13, respectively, in the first half of each of their first five games.

Welcome to the NFL, Tyson Bagent

Bagent looked solid in preseason work, but making your debut in Week 6 against a Brian Flores-coached defense is a brutal ask of any rookie quarterback.

Bagent completed the first pass of his NFL career to Velus Jones Jr. for a gain of 6. The ball came out fast, giving the Vikings' defense no chance to pressure him.

The second dropback was less ideal. Bagent dropped back and was sacked by Josh Metellus, jarring the ball free. Jordan Hicks scooped up the ball and raced 42 yards for a touchdown to give the Vikings a 19-6 lead.

As the second half went along, Bagent found his footing and engineered a nine-play, 77-yard touchdown drive to cut the Vikings' lead to 19-13 with 7:46 remaining. Bagent went 4-for-4 for 55 yards on the drive.

The Bears' defense gave Bagent a chance to lead a game-winning drive and start to write his own NFL story.

Bagent and the Bears' offense took over at their own 24-yard line with 6:44 to play.

Bagent marched the Bears down to the Vikings' 35-yard line but threw an ill-advised pass toward Moore that was picked off by Byron Murphy Jr., ending the Bears' comeback attempt.

Bagent finished the day 10-for-14 for 83 yards, an interception, and a fumble.

