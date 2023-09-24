What we learned from Indiana football's four-overtime win over Akron

BLOOMINGTON — Many Indiana football fans were driving home when things took a turn at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

The Hoosiers survived Akron's upset bid with a two-point conversion on a reverse pass from Tayven Jackson to DeQuece Carter in the fourth overtime to win 29-27.

The craziness started when Akron running back Lorenzo Lingard ran for a 71-yard touchdown with less than four minutes left in the game to tie it at 17-17. The Zips then had a chance to win the game in regulation but missed a 32-yard game-winning field goal attempt as time expired.

In the first overtime, Akron quarterback DJ Irons gave Akron the lead with a 10-yard touchdown run when he was flushed out of the pocket again. Irons weaved his way through a sea of defenders and wasn't touched until he got to the goal line. Irons killed IU's defense on the ground with 52 yards rushing in the fourth quarter.

Jackson responded by extending a play with his legs to allow Cam Camper to get free in the end zone for a 12-yard score.

The teams exchanged field goals in second overtime.

Indiana looked like it might avoid the upset when safety Louis Moore scored on a pick-six after Akron jumped out to a 10-7 lead at the start of the third quarter.

Irons orchestrated a nine-play, 74-yard drive that he capped off with a 15-yard touchdown run coming out of halftime. He was knocked out of the game later in the quarter and backup Jeff Undercuffler Jr. threw the interception to Moore on his first pass attempt. Undercuffler ended up playing much of the second half.

Indiana could have gone up two scores after putting together an 11-play, 72-yard drive in the fourth quarter, but had to settle for a field goal at the goal line. It was the Hoosiers' only drive of the half that wasn't a three-and-out.

Indiana's Christain Turner (28) scores a touchdown during the first half of the Indiana versus Akron football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Play calling woes at the goal line make unwelcome return

Indiana coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell faced a steady dose of criticism for their fourth-down play call at the 1-yard line in the final minutes of a 21-14 loss to Louisville last week.

They will likely be under fire again for the Hoosiers failing to score a touchdown inside the 2-yard line on two separate possessions.

Indiana receiver Donaven McCulley lined up at quarterback with Indiana looking to go up 14-0 on third down at Akron’s 2-yard line. Yes, McCulley was once a highly decorated recruit at the position, but it was an odd moment to take Jackson off the field.

The execution of the play left a lot to be desired as well. McCulley took a direct snap out of the shotgun and ran right into his running back and stumbled for a short gain.

To make matters worse, McCulley ran almost the identical play on fourth down and it went nowhere. The sequence gave Akron some confidence just when everything looked to be going IU’s way.

Indiana couldn't punch the ball in at the goal line again in the fourth quarter with a chance to put the game away. This time a handoff to Christian Turner and quarterback sneak from Jackson were bottled up. Allen opted to settle for a 19-yard field goal rather than go for it on fourth down again.

Indiana’s third-down defense lives up to Allen’s expectations

Akron went nearly 30 minutes of game time between third-down conversions. The Zips converted a third-down attempt on their opening drive and didn’t convert another until there was 12:10 left in the third quarter.

They moved the ball across midfield multiple times and even got the ball down to the 7-yard line, but all they had to show for it was a field goal.

Indiana’s defense was disruptive and more aggressive with blitzes on third down than they had been during the first three weeks of the season. Akron struggled to adjust with Irons throwing a pair of third-down interceptions (to Phillip Dunnam and Moore) and getting sacked during that stretch.

It was the first time since a Week 5 loss to Nebraska in 2022 that the Hoosiers have forced multiple turnovers in a single game.

Indiana’s stop on a fourth-and-7 midway through the third quarter is also worth noting. It came on the heels of Akron taking a 10-7 lead and recovering an onside kick. The Hoosiers got a ton of pressure in the middle and forced Irons to just launch a throw in the middle of the field without a real intended target.

Dunnam was in position to pick it off, but made the smart play to let it fall incomplete to give IU better field position.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Observations from Indiana football's four-overtime win over Akron