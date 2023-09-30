What we learned from Indiana football's 44-17 loss to Maryland

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spent most of the fourth quarter dancing on the sidelines with his teammates.

There probably won't be any Indiana football players busting a move on their return trip to Bloomington after suffering an embarrassing 44-17 loss.

IU football's offensive problems not about its quarterback

Indiana turned to backup quarterback Brendan Sorsby with the game well out of hand in the third quarter. He threw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter with Maryland's defense going through the motions. The few completions Sorsby had shouldn't have IU reevaluating its option at quarterback during the bye week.

Tayven Jackson wasn't very good on Saturday — he missed too many throws high and wide of his receivers. and held onto the ball a little bit too long at times as well — but the Hoosiers did nothing to help Jackson out on Saturday.

He was put in bad situations throughout the first half and the play calling is far more to blame for IU's offensive struggles than a redshirt freshman starting only his fourth game. Offensive coordinator Walt Bell doesn't seem to have a real feel for calling the game for Jackson and that's a problem.

Indiana football's defense doesn't get a pass

Indiana fans have directed much of their frustration at the offensive coached, but the busts on defense in the first quarter were horrendous and shouldn't be ignored The Hoosiers had multiple coverage busts when they dropped eight players in the secondary and Maryland still found someone uncovered deep.

Yes, IU has suffered some key injuries in the secondary, but that comes down to coaching.

The same can be said for getting Maryland into a third and 10 and having the backup running back go untouched around the left side of the line for a 32-yard gain in a very similar miscue to the one last week against Akron.

Here's a stat that sums up Indiana's defensive failures: Maryland averaged 8.3 yards per play on Saturday. That was the second most allowed for the Hoosiers during Tom Allen's entire tenure and only second time in 74 games the Hoosiers have allowed more than 8.0 yards per play (the 2022 loss to Ohio State was the other).

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Instant observations from Indiana football's 44-17 loss to Maryland