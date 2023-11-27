What we learned from Grand Canyon's win over North Dakota State as WAC play starts

Grand Canyon needed a 13-0 run early in the second half to get on track and defeat North Dakota State 86-71 Saturday night before a sellout crowd at GCU Arena to gain momentum heading into the start of WAC play this week.

GCU (4-1) had trailed by 13 points in the first half against the 4-3 Bisons.

Here are five things we learned about the Antelopes in the much-needed bounce-back win:

Bench is back

Coach Bryce Drew used only three players off the bench but he got solid inputs from forward Sydney Curry and guard Isaiah Shaw, who combined for 17 points. In the Arizona Tip-Off last week in Glendale, where the Lopes went 1-1 against San Francisco and South Carolina, they got a total of four bench points -- all of those coming from Curry in the South Carolina loss.

Saturday, Curry had 10 points and 10 rebounds (seven on offense) in 13 minutes. And Shaw made 3 of 4 shots, including the only 3-pointer he took, for seven points in 23 minutes.

It's apparent heading into Wednesday's opening Western Athletic Conference game at UT Rio Grande Valley that coach Bryce Drew is going to lean heavily on his starters and hope to get solid minutes out of Curry and Shaw.

Curry, a transfer from Louisville, provides toughness in the paint and Shaw, who used last year as a redshirt after suffering a knee injury, is a smart perimeter player who can go off from 3 at any time.

To start the second half, with his team trailing by five, coach Bryce Drew started Curry and had Duke Brennan come off the bench.

"We're getting to know our personnel," coach Bryce Drew said. "I think they’re getting to know us game by game. Some of the transfers getting more comfortable. Sydney found a little more comfort in these games than the others. His aggressiveness on the boards is so good for us. His ability to tip in misses or finish strong around the basket. We needed it tonight. When he started the second half especially, he gave us that boost to start in those first two-and-a-half minutes I thought was big."

Brennan made a couple of big baskets in the second half to extend GCU's lead and had a defensive impact in the zone.

Cutting down turnovers

Until point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr., comes back from the ACL injury that has kept him off the court since last Jan. 5, the Antelopes are going to have to get everybody to take care of the ball. They did that Saturday. After committing three turnovers in the first five minutes, they had only one turnover in the final 35 minutes. The four turnovers were the fewest against a Division I opponent since Nov. 19, 2019, against Montana State.

Ray Harrison had no turnovers and scored 18 points and gave out six assists in 34 minutes.

"You go back, I think our first game I think (Ray) had four turnovers," Drew said. "Doing a great job of valuing the ball. And they pressured him. They had two quick guards and they tried to pressure him, they tried to turn him over. He was excellent making decisions. We have a lot of natural scorers by nature, so I thought it was the best they’ve done balancing passing and shooting. There were still some shots in there where we want to get better ones, but you also don’t want to take the aggressiveness away from guys that are natural scorers."

Tyon tough to stop

If the first five games are an indication, 6-foot-7 guard Tyon Grant-Foster appears headed to being not only the WAC Newcomer of the Year but a strong Player of the Year candidate. After not playing in a game for nearly two years due to a medical issue, Grant-Foster has been sensational for GCU. He had 25 points, leading GCU in scoring for a third time this year. He is averaging 22 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 52% of his shots in nearly 31 minutes a game. He sparked a 51-point second half by the Lopes, who outscored the Bison by 20 after trailing 40-35 at the half.

'Speaking life'

When the Lopes trailed by 13 in the first 15 minutes, everybody was still picking each other up, communicating, encouraging. That's a sign of a mature team. North Dakota State came in used to the road. The Bisons played at Creighton and had road wins at Montana and Western Michigan. They reached their conference tournament final last year. A smaller lineup helped the Lopes get some stops and get out in transition to get back in it.

"Even at the beginning, when they were scoring, guys were talking to each other and trying to motivate each other on getting some stops and getting out in transition," Drew said. "Proud of the guys. They could have really come apart during some of those segments there against a team that really executes. But they kept talking to each other. We talk about speaking life. They were speaking life into each other, trying to be positive with each other. That’s a great sign for our team."

A different mindset

Because teams are playing 20 conference games, WAC play is starting earlier than normal. After Wednesday's game in Texas, the Lopes return home Saturday to play UT Arlington in another WAC game.

Last year, GCU stumbled in WAC play and had to win four games in four days to emerge as the WAC tournament champion.

"We’re in non-conference mode but we’ve got to quickly jump to conference mode," Drew said. "These are big games. Every game is big and the conference games are even magnified bigger. We got Wednesday, Saturday, so we’ve got to quickly shift from this game and lock in on Monday preparing for UTRGV.

"Teams are fired up for conference. It’s a fresh start. Everybody has a 0-0 record when you go into conference. You build up rivalries. Teams that you really want to beat, want to play that you circle before the year. We know they’re going to come out really aggressive. You can throw a lot of those scores out the window when we play teams."

