What We Learned: Any Given Sunday mantra shows Cowboys to be better prepared

The 6-1 Dallas Cowboys went up against the Denver Broncos, a club that was 0-4 against winning teams, and showed what can happen when one team just plays a lot better then another in the NFL. The Cowboys had never been down double digits in a game, had averaged 40 points and were undefeated at AT&T Stadium this season. Denver came into their house and out played them, at one point leading 30-0.

It was a complete and sound beating. The Broncos had more passing yards, more than double Dallas’ rushing yards, were better in yards per play, and had 118 more total yards than one of the best offenses in football. Denver had more first downs, won the turnover battle, were better on third and fourth down conversions, and had 20 more minutes of time of possession.

Some say teams learn more from losses than they do from wins, and for the first time this season the Cowboys were outplayed by an opponent. There is a lot that can be learned from a blowout loss like Dallas had against the Broncos.

Dak Prescott isn't infallible

Prescott had played an MVP-caliber season through Week 6. With an overtime touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, he led the team’s first win in Foxboro against the Patriots since before Jerry Jones bought the team.

He was completing 73 percent of his passes, for over 300 yards a game, and a four-to-one touchdown to interception ratio. That stat reached all the way to ten-to-one at home. Dallas was 5-1, but the QB had sustained a calf injury going into the bye week.

The team opted to rest Prescott one more week to keep him from worsening his injury. The two weeks off seemed to impact the whole team on offense, but Prescott especially. He went 19 for 39 on the day, including a few misses to open receivers Prescott typically nails. He completed less than 50% of his throws for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

130 of his passing yards and both of his touchdowns came after the score was 30-0. Prescott has been unfairly said to compile stats in garbage time, but against the Broncos that criticism would be fair. Prior to the last couple of drives when the game was already non competitive, Prescott was only at 102 yards, and had one interception and no touchdowns.

The best quarterbacks have bad games. Whether it’s rust, problems with the offensive line, a hobbled receivers core or just facing a tough defensive match up, Prescott will have to lead the offense as a whole to improve from what they showed this past game.

Terence Steele needs more work at left tackle

Going into this season Steele was the team’s fourth offensive tackle, competing with free agent signing Ty Nsekhe for the swing tackle position. After La’el Collins five-game suspension starting in Week 2, Steele got his chance to start against the Los Angeles Chargers. He shutout the great Joey Bosa and it started an excellent run for him.

He started in six games at right tackle, didn’t allow a single sack and gave up only six hurries and eight total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Six of those eight pressures and all but one hurry came in the first 3 games, and Steele had allowed zero pressures or hurries in two of his last three contests. Steele was playing so well that upon Collins return from suspension, he was left to start while Collins logged only four snaps in the hulk package as a fullback.

An injury to Tyron Smith forced a shift in the offensive line with Collins taking his job back at RT and Steele moved to the left. Steele did not perform well.

PFF credited him with 11 pressures, nine hurries and two sacks allowed. Those numbers eclipsed his totals in each category across six games at RT.

This slow start did happen at right tackle as well, but not to this level of ineptitude. Steele and this coaching staff have work to do to get the kind of production and improvement from Steele at the left side as they got from the right. The bad play on Prescott’s blindside definitely impacted the entire offense negatively.

Injuries, and other reasons for missed games could be catching up to the Cowboys

The Cowboys coaching staff and players have done a masterful job negotiating major injuries at basically every level of their team. They have now played games without Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Kelvin Joseph, Keanu Neal, Randy Gregory, Demarcus Lawrence, Carlos Watkins, Trysten Hill, Neville Gallimore and Brent Urban on defense.

The offense hasn’t faired much better having to play without Michael Gallup, Collins, Zack Martin, Smith and even Prescott at different points. With all that, the Cowboys went into the game against the Broncos at 6-1. Sometimes playing on that fine line can catch up to a team. When a player has an injury, it isn’t always just about the specific injury. Players try to compensate and put additional stress on other areas of the body.

The same can happen with NFL teams.

As injuries have mounted up for the Cowboys, they have needed to rely on other players more heavily. Jayron Kearse and Tarell Basham have played a ton of snaps. Randy Gregory and Osa Odighizuwa, have played season high snaps over their last two contests as well.

This type of wear and tear and fatigue could’ve been a large issue in this game against the Broncos. Football players are still human, and this accumulation of injuries could be taking its toll on the players who have to make up the difference.

Conclusion

The Cowboys went into Minnesota last week and beat the Vikings with Cooper Rush at quarterback. Seven days later they were blown out in AT&T Stadium by the 4-4 Denver Broncos. The Broncos whose four wins were over the New York Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets, and the Washington Football team and their combined record of 9-24.

There are many reasons games like this happen. Whether it’s coaches not being prepared, a bad week of practice, some of the match ups in the game favoring the under dog, or injuries catching up to a team. these upsets are common enough in the NFL that the saying “any given Sunday” is known by most fans of the sport.

The key is how a team bounces back from laying an egg. If it doesn’t become a trend then the Cowboys can put this game aside, and just let it motivate them for the remainder of the season this game won’t be season defining for them.

