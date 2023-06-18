What we learned as Giants make statement by sweeping Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- The most impressive number from the Giants' trip to Los Angeles had nothing to do with runs, hits, walks or homers. It was 130.

That's the number of tickets to Disneyland that were acquired so that players, coaches, wives, girlfriends, team employees and -- most importantly -- children could spend the day off there. A night later, when a Dodgers rookie was blanking the lineup for six innings, one high-ranking member of the staff wondered if that trip would be blamed for a lackluster series.

By Sunday afternoon, there were absolutely no concerns.

The Giants scored 29 runs, their most ever in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium, capping the huge weekend with a 7-3 win. The third straight road sweep clinched a perfect 6-0 road trip and moved the Giants into second place in the NL West.

Friday: 7 runs

Saturday: 15 runs

Sunday: 7 runs (and counting) 😏 pic.twitter.com/PLtJu5eJHR — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 18, 2023

Sunday's lineup was slightly different, but the story was exactly the same. The Giants made the proper adjustment against a good Dodgers starter, once again breaking through in the middle innings to clinch their first sweep in Los Angeles since 2012.

The Giants have just six sweeps at Dodger Stadium since the teams moved to California. Here's what you need to know about the latest one:

Mighty Matos

Luis Matos' first series at Dodger Stadium couldn't have gone much better. He walked three times on Friday, had two hits and two walks on Saturday, and then hit a two-run double in the finale. It was his first extra-base hit and gave him his first two RBI.

Luis Matos is for real 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZKf42KzGOk — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 18, 2023

Through four games, Matos already has reached base nine times and scored seven runs. He also checked off his first career stolen base and first highlight catch over the weekend.

Matos became just the second Giant to score at least seven runs in his first four games in the big leagues. The other one? Willie McCovey.

Bend But Don't Break

Logan Webb looked frustrated as he came off the mound after the fifth inning of a somewhat sloppy start. But once again, he had found a way to make a big pitch when needed.

Webb allowed eight hits, walked two and hit one, but he limited the damage. With the bases loaded in the first, he threw a perfect front door sinker to freeze James Outman. With two in scoring position in the fourth, he got back-to-back grounders to second. An inning later, the Dodgers scored again and put runners on the corners. Webb got an inning-ending double play.

Webb was charged with two earned in seven innings. As he pushes for his first MLB All-Star appearance, he lowered his ERA to 3.11.

Finally!

When Tony Gonsolin went nine up, nine down, Webb had to be thinking, "Here we go again ..."

Even as they've turned their season around over the past month, the Giants pretty regularly have gone quiet behind Webb, who is threatening to become Matt Cain 2.0. In his previous 23 starts, Webb received one or fewer runs 11 times, with the Giants going 11-12 despite Webb having a 2.80 ERA during that stretch.

After Webb kept the Dodgers from a big fifth, the lineup finally rewarded him in the sixth. Matos' two-run double was the big blow, but Blake Sabol and LaMonte Wade Jr. added RBI singles, with Wade picking up his latest hit off a lefty reliever, something that has become a trend as he has taken a leap this season.

