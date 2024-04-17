What we learned as Giants squander early lead in loss to Marlins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Once again, momentum lasted just nine innings for the Giants.

Since winning their second and third games of the season, the Giants have failed to win back-to-back games, and they couldn't keep the good vibes going after a comeback win on Monday night in Miami. The Marlins already are 10 games under .500, but they took advantage of Giants mistakes, winning 6-3 to drop the Giants to 2-3 on their all-Florida road trip and 7-11 on the season.

The Giants jumped ahead early when Matt Chapman hit a 109-mph rocket out to left-center.

Wilmer Flores made it 2-0 with a double in the third, but that was it against lefty Ryan Weathers, who previously had pitched well against the Giants while with the San Diego Padres.

The Marlins clawed back and then jumped ahead in the bottom of the sixth, but when they turned to one of the league's worst bullpens, the Giants briefly took advantage. With two on in the seventh, LaMonte Wade Jr. pinch-hit and got a run back on a single. The rally was short-lived, though, as Flores hit into an inning-ending double play.

The Giants got two on against wild Marlins closer Tanner Scott in the ninth, but Thairo Estrada struck out and Flores popped up. The Giants went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base, continuing an early-season trend.

More of the Same

Jordan Hicks wasn't quite as dominant as in his first three starts, but he still had another solid day as he continues to transition to starting. In five innings, he allowed just three hits, although he walked three, including two in a long fourth inning. Both runs off Hicks came in the fourth, which started with back-to-back doubles and included a mistake at second by Tyler Fitzgerald that cost Hicks an out.

Hicks was charged with two earned, raising his ERA to a still-microscopic 1.57 through his first four starts. He walked off the mound leading the National League in ERA, just ahead of Arizona's Zac Gallen (1.64).

Different Look, Same Result

Bob Melvin made big changes to the lineup, hitting Austin Slater and Flores in front of Jung Hoo Lee, who was out of the leadoff spot for the first time. The three guys at the top each got a hit, as did Wade, who entered for Slater. But the guys in the heart of the order couldn't do any damage.

Jorge Soler, a former Marlin, was 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. The latest quiet day dropped Soler's average to .219. Tom Murphy hit fifth but struck out in all three plate appearances before Patrick Bailey took over in the eighth. The offseason addition is 2-for-20 with seven strikeouts this season.

He's Going Streaking

Lee singled to left in the eighth, extending his hitting streak to eight games. While the overall numbers don't jump off the page, Lee has been consistent, reaching base in 15 of 17 games. He has at least one hit in 13 of his 17 appearances.

Other organizations had questions about Lee's ability to quickly adjust to big league pitching, but the Giants were confident he would hit the ground running. He's batting .257 so far, and he entered the day ranked sixth in the majors in hard-hit balls.

