What we learned from Giants’ 27-24 loss to Vikings

The New York Giants fell to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, 27-24, in stunning fashion on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal at the final gun.

The loss dropped the Giants to 8-6-1 on the season.

Here is what we learned in Week 16.

The playoffs are still in play

The scenarios for a Giants’ clinch went their way on Saturday, except for the part where they were supposed to win.

Seattle, Detroit, and Washington were all beaten, meaning the Giants will remain in the 6th seed for another week.

But…since there are only two games remaining, all the Giants have to do is win one of their last two games (versus Indianapolis and Philadelphia) to snag a playoff berth.

Not enough points again

The Giants came into this game averaging a sliver over 20 points per game. Their high score on the season is 27 points with their lowest total being 13.

They scored 24 points on Saturday and ended up on the short end against a defense that had been allowing nearly 30 points per game over the last month.

Miscues galore cost the Giants on the scoreboard. A fumble in Minnesota territory by tight end Daniel Bellinger killed one drive. Daniel Jones threw an untimely interception to kill another. A blocked punt deep in the Giants’ end led to a Vikings touchdown.

Penalties, dropped passes, and dropped interceptions also altered the course of the game. The bottom line, the game came down to the final possession, as many games this year have, and they were beaten with no time left.

The Giants proved they belong

Despite the many miscues, the Giants showed the league they belong in the postseason conversation. They outgained the powerful Vikings, 445-353, and matched them 23-23 in first downs. The 445 yards of offense is a season-high for the Giants.

However, they were only briefly in the lead at 13-10 and later tied the score at 24 on Saquon Barkley’s 27-yard run with two minutes left in the game.

But their lack of depth exposed them again as they failed to close the deal, leaving the door open to get beat late in the game again. In the next few weeks, they should get some help in the secondary with the return of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney.

A star emerges

The Giants’ wide receiver situation was a mess most of the season. That is, until Isaiah Hodgins showed up. The in-season waiver wire pickup has become a reliable playmaker for the Giants and is gaining a solid rapport with Daniel Jones.

“I think he does a really good job,” said Jones. “He’s where you expect him to be, and he does a good job getting open and making plays. A lot of credit to him. He’s a smart player. He’s a dependable guy. He’s done a good job for us.”

Hodgins caught eight of 11 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. Hodgins has scored a touchdown in three of the last four games.

