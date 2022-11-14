What we learned from Giants’ 24-16 win over Texans

The New York Giants improved to 7-2 on the season with a 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here are a few things we learned in Week 10.

Dexter Lawrence is something special

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 17th overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft is taking off. He was basically a one-man gang against the Texans on Sunday, creating havoc on the interior of the defensive line, with five QB hits including a sack.

Lawrence is a serious contender for Pro Bowl honors with his play this season and the 6-foot-4, 342-pounder still has a lot of great football in front of him.

Kenny Golladay may be washed

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The $72 million man was finally back in uniform after missing the past four games. He missed this one, too, when it comes right down to it.

Kenny Golladay had two early targets and failed to reel either in, meaning he still hasn’t caught a pass since Week 1. After a drop that cost the Giants a first down, he wasn’t seen on the field again.

The Giants are thin at wide receiver and locked into Golladay through the 2023 season, so this sticky situation could get stickier going forward.

Daniel Jones is quietly quieting his critics

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones did not need to do his normal heroics with his legs in this game, running five times for just 24 yards. Instead, he had one of the best passing performances in his career, logging in a 153.3 rating, completing 13 of 17 passes (two drops) for 197 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

His performance is likely to go unheralded, but the Giants’ front office is taking note. Jones is a leader who is learning how to win and it will be difficult for the Giants to not pursue a contract extension, especially if the team qualifies for the postseason.

Thinning personnel helps and hurts

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Almost every game we see multiple new faces out on the field for the Giants, and in key situations. In this game, third-string tight end Lawrence Cager — a former New York Jet who the Giants had parked on their practice squad — scored the first touchdown of the game. Fantasy players all across the country frowned. Giant fans were perplexed, but pleased.

Story continues

On the other side of the coin, it’s been difficult to maintain continuity with so many new faces. Offensive lineman Jack Anderson was called for a false start on a fourth-and-one.

Anderson, also a waiver pickup this season, caught the ire of head coach Brian Daboll.

Brian Daboll is losing it on Jack Anderson pic.twitter.com/66kwaDygkR — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 13, 2022

McKinney is missed

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Talk about burying the lede. Xavier McKinney is out for at least a month with a hand injury he sustained in an off-the-field activity. The Giants wondered how they would fare without the potential All-Pro.

The found out on Sunday. Not too well. Rookie Dane Belton did his best to fill McKinney’s shoes but he was felled by some missed tackles that led to big plays. On the plus side, he did record an interception.

The Giants’ defense bent, bent, bent but did not break. Thankfully.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire