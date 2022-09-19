What we learned from Giants’ 19-16 win over Panthers

The New York Giants improved to 2-0 on the young season with a hard-fought 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Here are some things we learned from their latest win.

Gano is money

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Giants kicker Graham Gano scored a total of 13 points in the game – four filed goals and and extra point. He converted field goals from 36 and 33 yards in the first quarter, and followed those up with two clutch kicks from 51 and a 56 yards in the second half. The 56-yarder proved to be the game-winner.

Barkley is human after all

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley did not follow up his massive Week 1 performance with similar numbers this week. He rushed for 72 yards on 21 attempts and caught four passes for 16 yards. Not bad, but not superhuman.

Of course, the offensive line did him few favors.

Jones is learning how to win

AP Photo/John Munson

Winning in the NFL is not about fantasy stats. It’s about making the plays you need to make when you need to make them. Plus, not making the fatal mistakes that tank games.

Daniel Jones is learning to play better situational football and giving the Giants a chance to win now. That is all they ask. They don’t need him to overheat the scoreboard. Just win, baby. And he’s starting to do that.

Their inexperience is showing

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The Giants’ roster is full of first- and second-year players who are being asked to play prominent roles. In this game, that inexperience almost cost them the game.

Rookie slot corner Cor’Dale Flott was toasted several times by Panthers veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The offensive line is still trying to gel as well. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal got schooled by Carolina Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns several times and the interior of the line struggled behind guards Ben Bredeson and rookie Joshua Ezeudu all game.

The culture is changing

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

First-year head coach Brian Daboll has full confidence in his team. He continues to roll the dice and let the players sink or swim in crucial spots. That has endeared him to the players and they are balling out for him.

The air around the building is fresher, the attitude and outlook has changed from negative to positive and the losing culture is beginning to melt away.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire