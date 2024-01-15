What we learned following Ohio State basketball’s road loss to Michigan

For the third straight Big Ten game, Ohio State failed to match its opponents intensity, this time falling on the road to Michigan, 73-65.

The Buckeyes just couldn’t get their shots to fall on the road, something that is all too familiar over this stretch recent of basketball. The loss puts Ohio State’s season record at 12-5, just 2-4 in the Big Ten. They are now just one spot ahead of being at the bottom of the conference just a few games in.

We learned a good amount about Ohio State in its most recent loss, some of it was more of the same that we have seen during the conference losing streak.

Chris Holtmann tried to switch it up but it didn’t work

What we learned

Ohio State struggled all game against Michigan, but Holtmann didn’t just keep trotting out the same ineffective scheme. He played freshman Taison Chatman and Devin Royal more minutes than we have seen them, switched up the defense from the typical man-to-man and went with multiple zone looks. Holtmann even tried playing two big men at the same time. Unfortunately, nothing really worked as the Buckeyes still struggled scoring and defending.

Roddy Gayle Jr.’s slump continued in a different way

What we learned

It’s been a rough stretch for Gayle Jr. over the last four games, this one a bit different from the last three. He was hesitant to shoot the ball, knowing that what he was putting up, wasn’t falling going 3-of-8 from the field. The confidence is waining for Gayle Jr., which this team can’t afford to have. The plus was that he found his way to the free throw line, making all six of his attempts there. The Buckeyes need Gayle Jr. to score and play with energy and confidence, something we didn’t see against the Wolverines.

Ohio State’s shooting was as cold as it is outside

What we learned

The Midwest is going through a cold front, just like the Buckeyes shooting. In the first half they shot just 32.3% from the field and an atrocious 1-of-14 from beyond the arc. The lone three that went in, from Bruce Thornton, bounced around the rim a few times, so it wasn’t a clean shot. No Buckeye went over double-digits in the first twenty minutes and the issues continued over the second half. It was a bit better, but the final line of 37.9% from the field and just 12% from three isn’t going to get it done.

Once again, Ohio State struggled to close a game out

What we learned

During the losing streak, Ohio State has been in every game late, only to see them unable to close out its opponent. With under 8 minutes left, the Buckeyes held onto a four-point lead at 59-55. When the Wolverines finally took the lead back, they did it in a storm, an 8-0 run which put them up 67-61 with a few minutes remaining. The issues that have plagued Ohio State during the skid arose again, the inability to make shots late in the game, when it matters the most.

Ohio State’s offensive ball movement is nonexistent

What we learned

There is way too much one-on-one offensive play from this team. Tough contested shots isn’t the way to win basketball games. Just two assists in the first half was part of the Buckeyes shooting woes. It got a bit better during the second half of play, but not much. Ohio State ended up with just 6 total team assists on the day.

Ohio State’s new year tailspin is deja vu

What we learned

Early this season, it looked like this team would play differently that it did last season. However, like last year, once the year turned over, so did the Buckeyes. A first game new year win, followed by an extended losing streak is exactly what we saw in 2023 from Ohio State. Holtmann clearly tried different things, but once again, nothing worked and the losing steak hit three games in conference play.

