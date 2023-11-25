What we learned following Ohio State basketball’s win over Alabama

Not many believed that the Ohio State men’s basketball team could beat No. 17 Alabama, but it did just that, defeating the Crimson Tide 92-81 to advance to the title game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

The Buckeyes held down the high powered Alabama offense, the 81 points scored was more than 20 points less than its season average. A career-high 29 points from Bruce Thornton led the way for the Buckeyes, while classmate Roddy Gayle Jr. added 23 in his own career-high.

The win moves the Buckeyes to 4-1 on the season, their first win over a ranked team in two tries and one that could carry some weight later in the season with the NCAA tournament’s selection committee.

It was an important win for head coach Chris Holtmann. Find out below what we learned about the Buckeye basketball team after its big win.

The press still gives Ohio State issues

It was a big hinderance last season, this team had major issues breaking the press. Alabama tested the Buckeyes early and they failed, off the first Crimson Tide basket they immediately pressed and Evan Mahaffey turned it over for an easy layup. They continued to pressure the ball and the Bucks had issues. It was a soft press, just making it difficult inbounding the ball. Things got better over the course of the game, and Bruce Thorton had just two turnovers, so there are positive signs.

Ohio State’s defense was stingy

Alabama came into the game averaging over 100 points-per-game, but the Buckeye defense was up to the task in the first half, allowing just 33 points. Clearly the set up in competition made a difference, but the key was holding the Crimson Tide to just 3-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes. That solid effort on defense continued in the second half, with the Crimson Tide shooting just 9-of-30 from distance overall. Great job defending the three point line by the Buckeyes.

Bench scoring was great

Welco❌e @iamzedkey to the scoring party‼️ OSU: 20

ALA: 22 pic.twitter.com/MmHQV9yXDx — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) November 25, 2023

It’s become evident that this team is much deeper than last year’s, which is a big development. The shorter rotation didn’t keep players fresh down the stretch run, but with Chris Holtmann having more options, he’s been able to keep his biggest contributors ready at the end of games. Zed Key, Scotty Middleton, and Dale Bonner all hit clutch shots throughout the game. They were the only ones that scored, but combined poured in 25 points off the bench. This is a huge development for this team.

Super sophomores (Roddy Gayle Jr., Bruce Thornton and Felix Okpara) at it again

Career high 2️⃣5️⃣ points so far tonight for @Bruce2T_ ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UJRhZUoXVm — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) November 25, 2023

This group may go down as one of the best classes of the Holtmann era. Already Brice Sensabaugh is in the NBA, Roddy Gayle Jr., Bruce Thornton, and Felix Okpara are starting and making impacts. The Buckeye point guard was great finishing with a game-high 29 points, while chipping in 4 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal. Gayle Jr. chipped in from all aspects also, scoring 23 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Okpara didn’t score nearly as many with just 4, but did add 10 rebounds and a block.

Ohio State was hot from beyond the arc

He does it again 🗣️🗣️ 3/4 fro❌ deep for @DaleBonnerr OSU: 59

ALA: 48 https://t.co/IWfnegVKtV — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) November 25, 2023

The Buckeyes entered the game as one of the worst shooting three point teams in the country. You would not have known that after watching this game. The team shot 10-of-18 from beyond the arc, good for a 55.6% on the evening. It was mainly Thornton and Bonner, who combined to go 7-of-10, all of which were huge shots. It was a big-time confidence building win on all aspects for the Buckeyes.

