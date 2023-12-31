What we learned following Ohio State basketball’s OT win over West Virginia

Ohio State men’s basketball traveled a few hours north to Cleveland to take on West Virginia, and needed 45 minutes to claw out a 78-75 win.

It wasn’t easy for Chris Holtmann’s team, as it held fairly decent leads at multiple points during the contest, only to see the Mountaineers battle back and make it a game each and every time.

The visitors were tough to scout, as they have had multiple players who were out with injuries and held out due to transfers, so that team was much better than its record would indicate. Regardless, the Buckeyes found a way to get win No. 11 and here is what we learned about Ohio State.

Roddy Gayle Jr. brought his NBA bag

Roddy Gayle Jr. has made significant strides from year one to this season, and one of the main aspects is his shot selection. It resembles what you see from NBA players, which coincidentally he was playing on one their courts tonight. Gayle used a floater, spinning fade-away and spot up jumper to pour in 32 points tonight. He might not be quite there yet as an NBA prospect, but he’s getting closer every game.

Ohio State struggled from the field

Ohio State couldn’t buy a bucket for stretches of this game, which wasn’t typical of this team. Entering this contest, the Buckeyes were shooting 46.7% as a team, 37.9% from beyond the arc. You have to give the Mountaineers some credit, as they held Ohio State well below their season marks, at just 35.6% from the field, and 32.4% from three. It was a struggle for the Buckeyes, as they clearly weren’t used to the shooting background in Cleveland.

Ohio State’s bench didn’t contribute enough

For the majority of this season, the Buckeye bench has been solid, but that wasn’t the case tonight. The four players combined to shoot 2-for-17, and grabbed just 6 rebounds. It was uncharacteristic of this group, as they typically contribute much more than what they did today. They’ll have better games, but it was disappointing to see this kind of performance.

Bruce Thornton clearly wasn’t himself

The Buckeye sophomore hurt his ankle in the last game against New Orleans, but we were told that it wasn’t major and he would play tonight. Thornton did play, but he didn’t play well. The star point guard shot just 4-for-12 from the field, 2-for-6 from three, and had just four assists with a turnover. Thornton did hit two huge baskets in overtime, which clearly helped the Buckeyes cause. The residual effects of his ankle injury must have bothered him, as he has been a much better shooter throughout the course of this season.

Ohio State had issues closing out each half and overtime

In the first half, but Buckeyes had a 14-point lead, 24-10 with under eight minutes left. West Virginia battled back to trail by just two points at the half, 28-26. The end of the second half saw a similar failure to close for the Buckeyes, as they held a 9-point lead, 58-49, with just under seven minutes left. It happened in overtime also, as Ohio State once again held a six point lead, 77-71, only to see their opponents battle back again. The Mountaineers battled back at the end of each period, which wasn’t ideal.

Ohio State continues to scrap out victories

It wasn’t easy, but Ohio State once again found a way to win. It sure seemed like it wanted to blow this one, but still found a way. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Buckeyes play with our hearts, only to see us being able to exhale calmly when the final whistle blows. The cardiac kids escaped again, and this win at the end of the year should look like a solid one, despite West Virginia’s current record.

