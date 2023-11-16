What we learned following Ohio State basketball’s win over Merrimack

Ohio State men’s basketball got back in the win column on Wednesday night, defeating visiting Merrimack 76-52.

The Buckeyes got off to a slow start in the first half, only to see the quality of basketball greatly improve in the second 20 minutes. Ohio State upped it’s play on offense and defense, putting away the Warriors with about 8 minutes left in the game.

It was a very encouraging effort from this team, as they improve their record to 2-1 on this young season with a tuneup against Western Michigan before facing a ranked Alabama team at home.

As for tonight, here’s what we learned after tonight’s Buckeye basketball win.

The offense revolves around Roddy Gayle Jr.

What we learned

One of the biggest question marks heading into this season was how were the Buckeyes going to replace the scoring of first round pick Brice Sensabaugh? The answer this season has been Roddy Gayle Jr. The sophomore has been great this year, and his three point shots were finally falling tonight. He missed every one of his attempts up until his first shot in this game, and went on to make 3-out-of-4. The offseason growth has been very noticeable with Gayle Jr. who is now averaging 15.3 points per contest.

The zone continued to bother the Ohio State’s offense

Mahaffey said the zone is designed to make teams settle for shots and Ohio State did a good job getting into the middle of it. Roddy Gayle gave credit to Merrimack for their unique zone that takes away the outside shots as well. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) November 16, 2023

What we learned

Early this season, teams have played a good amount of zone against the Buckeyes, with the offense having issues figuring it out. Gayle Jr. being the middle option is the best idea because he’s been seeing the floor very well early on. Without elite shooters beyond the arc to force the defenders to come out further, this is the best option going forward against this defense.

Zed Key showed up

Five #Buckeyes had between 4-5 rebounds tonight as Ohio State outrebounded Merrimack 42-25. Zed Key led everyone with 12 boards. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) November 16, 2023

What we learned

It was a bit surprising to see that Felix Okpara had overtaken Zed Key for the starting center spot, but after tonight, Holtmann might have to rethink his starting rotation. This is nothing against Okpara, he’s a very solid player, but it’s become clear that he’s still just mainly a defensive stopper. The Buckeyes need scoring and Key was able to help out in that department tonight. The senior ended up with a double-double, 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jamison Battle is turning out to be a great addition

What we learned

The Minnesota transfer didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, going just 4-of-12 from the field, but he did make two out of four from beyond the arc. Battle added four rebounds and an assist, he contributed all over tonight. He’s solidified the front court for the Buckeyes, who needed length and outside shooting. So far, Battle has been very solid — as long as he stays out of foul trouble.

It was a tale of two halves for Ohio State

What we learned

For the first half of the game, it seemed like the Buckeyes were going to be in another battle with a less talented team. The Warriors zone bothered Ohio State, and helped keep the Warriors within six points at the half. It was a completely different second half for the Buckeyes, as they scored more and allowed less than the first half and cruised to a 24-point win. Kudos to Chris Holtmann for making halftime adjustments.

