What we learned about Florida State, LSU’s Week 1 foe, in win over Duquesne

Unlike most teams in their season opener, LSU will have the ability to scout some 2022 film of the year’s first opponent.

Florida State and third-year coach Mike Norvell began the season with a Week 0 matchup against FCS opponent Duquesne on Saturday. After a lengthy weather delay, the Seminoles easily waltzed to a 47-7 win, the first time they’ve started 1-0 since 2016.

However, if Norvell wants to get to 2-0, he’ll face a much stiffer challenge in Week 1 when he takes his FSU team into what will likely be a very LSU-friendly crowd at the Superdome next Sunday.

Despite the quality of the opponent, the Seminoles did show some things that could prove challenging for the Tigers — namely, their ground game.

FSU ran all over the Dukes, accounting for 406 yards and six touchdowns on 54 carries. Three Seminoles backs eclipsed the 100-yard mark. This isn’t exactly surprising, as Florida State was fairly effective on the ground last fall, as well. It returns Jordan Travis, a dual-threat quarterback who has flashed some positives as a passer but has made the bulk of his contributions in the run game.

Interestingly, Travis’ legs were a non-factor on Saturday. He only attempted to run four times for 11 yards, though he did score a touchdown on the ground. Norvell is likely preserving his veteran quarterback, and the Tigers can probably expect a much more run-centric game from Travis next weekend.

Through the air, he was adequate. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 207 yards, and though he didn’t throw a passing touchdown, he also avoided turnovers and allowed the running game to stretch the lead.

Defensively, it’s hard to find fault with what the Seminoles did. They allowed just 164 yards of offense despite losing one of the best defensive players in the country from a year ago in Jermaine Johnson II, a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Still, LSU and one of the best offensive weapons in the nation in Kayshon Boutte pose a different challenge entirely.

It was certainly a cathartic way for FSU to start the season, but if coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers can keep the running game in check, they have to like their chances to open the year with a Power Five non-conference win.

