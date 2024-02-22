What we learned about Florida basketball in overtime loss at No. 13 Alabama

Florida basketball had a chance for another statement win on the road Wednesday, but came up short in a 98-93 overtime loss at No, 13 Alabama on Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Florida Gators (18-8, 8-5 SEC) dropped to 3-1 in overtime this season.

Junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. led five UF scorers in double figures with 27 points, but missed a 3-point attempt in the closing seconds of overtime that could have tied the score at 96. Zyon Pullin added 17 points and 6 assists and Will Richard had 17 points.

Forward Grant Nelson led Alabama (19-7. 11-2 SEC) with 22 points, with guard Aaron Estrada adding 20 points and Mark Sears scoring 17 points.

Estrada had the biggest basket of the night for Alabama, a putback off an offensive rebound with 7 seconds left in overtime that put Alabama ahead 96-93.

Florida and Alabama both had chances to win at the end of regulation. But Clayton missed a 3-point attempt with 29 seconds remaining and Pullin missed a jumper in the lane with 15.8 seconds. The Tide turned to Sears, but his driving layup attempt was blocked by Florida center Micah Handlogten, keeping the score tied at 85.

Alabama scored the first seven points of overtime, going up 92-85 on an Estrada jumper, but Florida rallied back to cut Alabama's lead to 94-93 with 35.6 seconds left on a hook shot in the lane by freshman forward Alex Condon.

Florida shot 40 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from 3-point range (5-16) to take a 41-37 lead into halftime. The Gators moved the ball exceptionally in the first half, scoring 13 of 16 baskets off assists while burning Alabama's defense on backdoor cuts.

Alabama struggled from the perimeter early, shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and 11.1 percent from 3-point range (2-18) in the first half.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida loss:

UF basketball unable to hold a 10-point lead down the stretch

Florida was up 72-62 with 8:40 to go after a Clayton 3-pointer and 76-67 on a dunk from forward Tyrese Samuel with 6:11 left. But Alabama answered with a 10-0 run, which began with an open 3-pointer in the corner by fresh,man Sam Waters and ended with a 3-pointer by Sears, which put the Tide up 77-76.

The Gators were strong defending the 3-point line in the first half but let it slip in the second half against Alabama's high-powered offense. Alabama went a combined 6 of 14 from 3-point range in the second half and overtime.

A high-level passing day for UF basketball

The Gators scored 21 of their 35 baskets in the game off assists, setting up high percentage shots. In addition to Pullin's six assists, Clayton had five assists and Samuel and Condon had 3 assists each.

Playing bigger against UF pays off for Alabama basketball

With starting guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. out with a head injury, Alabama played bigger against Florida, starting two forwards and three guards instead of four guards. It paid off on the glass, as Alabama outrebounded the Gators 54-44. Florida held a slight 20-18 edge in second-chance points, but Alabama got the biggest putback basket from Estrada in overtime.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball falls in overtime at Alabama Crimson Tide