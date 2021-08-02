What we learned from the first week of Rams training camp

One week of training camp is already in the books for the Los Angeles Rams from UC Irvine, with just over a week still to go. The pads haven’t come on yet so the Rams are still easing into things, but we can glean plenty from the first week of practices and comments made by both Sean McVay and his players.

Here’s a look back at what we learned from Week 1 of training camp for the Rams.

Matthew Stafford is as good as advertised

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Everyone from Sean McVay to defensive players to wide receivers have raved about Stafford after just one week of camp practices. They already saw him in OTAs and minicamp, but Stafford has been excellent in camp thus far. Last week, he pulled off this perfect no-look pass to Darrell Henderson Jr., manipulating the defense into thinking he would throw to his right. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1421952110048931846 He also made this tight-window throw to Robert Woods down the seam, fitting it between two defenders for a would-be touchdown. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1421634670236557313 He can make every throw in the book and seemingly has in training camp. The hype level surrounding Stafford is extremely high but he’s backing it up in practice so far.

DeSean Jackson is going to make an impact this season

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Jackson was brought in to be a deep threat, potentially as the No. 3 or 4 receiver. Van Jefferson is still in the mix, but Jackson has stood out in camp – first with a deep touchdown catch from Stafford on Day 1. His speed has caught the attention of Stafford, Robert Woods and others already, making big plays on offense. https://twitter.com/Vincent7597/status/1420530129185300482 If he can stay healthy, Jackson is going to make an impact for the Rams this year. He still has plenty of speed and McVay knows how to use him in creative ways. This looks like a good move for L.A.

Jalen Ramsey hasn’t missed a beat

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Ramsey was the best cornerback in the NFL last season and there’s no reason to believe he’ll surrender that title in 2021. He’s outstanding in coverage, tackles well and has rare instincts, which allows him to make impactful plays on a weekly basis. In training camp already, he has a pick-six against Stafford, using his closing speed and length to step in front of a red-zone pass and returning it for a touchdown in practice. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1421618789985099777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw He’s picked up right where he left off last season, which is a great sign for the Rams secondary.

No reason to worry at safety

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

John Johnson won’t soon be forgotten as a great player for the Rams, but the team also has the resources to replace him at safety. Jordan Fuller is already wearing the green dot as the defensive signal caller in practice, while Terrell Burgess has made plays next to him in the secondary. Taylor Rapp is more than capable of being a starter, too, while Nick Scott showed last year that he can contribute in meaningful snaps if needed. We’ll see if this group keeps playing as well as it has in camp when the pads come on and the competition heats up, but safety looks like a strength of this team.

Sean McVay is high on Austin Corbett

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

We already knew before camp that Corbett was expected to start at center, but McVay has continued to push that plan this summer. He’s been pleased with the way Corbett has played in camp, snapping the ball consistently out of the gun and showing a good understanding of the offense. McVay even told Peter King that Corbett could be one of the better centers in the NFL if he keeps on this trajectory. “I think if Corbett can handle the mental part—which is tough in our offense—and if he gets comfortable with the consistent accuracy on the shotgun snaps, I think you’re going to be talking him as one of the better centers in this league. Very quickly,” McVay said. While Brian Allen could technically get a shot at the job, all signs point toward Corbett having a firm grasp of the center spot.

Darrell Henderson Jr. is getting RB1 treatment

John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not as if there was any doubt about who would replace Cam Akers at running back, but McVay has assured everyone that it’ll be Henderson taking the majority of the snaps. He’s getting the starter treatment in camp and will in the preseason, too, with McVay promising Henderson won’t play a single one of the Rams’ three exhibition games. The Rams are trying to find ways to keep Henderson fresh by limiting his workload a bit, given his injury history and the team’s lack of running back depth. He’s going to get plenty of opportunities this season and could earn 20-plus touches a game, but for now, McVay is playing it safe with his new starter in the backfield.

Rookies off to slow start

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

It has been a rather difficult start for the Rams’ rookies so far. Tutu Atwell began camp by being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so he hasn’t even practiced yet, nor has he been activated. Then on Saturday, Robert Rochell and Bobby Brown III suffered injuries that will both require surgery. Rochell will likely be out for a while after having wrist surgery, and Brown should be back within the week that he has his procedure. Jacob Harris has been sidelined, as well, limiting his workload in practice. No other rookies have really stood out for the right reasons, though Ernest Jones did break up a couple of passes in one practice. Hopefully once Atwell gets back out there and Brown returns from his injury, the rookie class will turn the corner and begin to carve out a role.

