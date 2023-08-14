What we learned from the first week of Iowa high school football practice

It’s officially time for high school football.

Well, not high school football games; those aren’t on the calendar until the final weekend in August.

But Aug. 7-11 marked the first week of practice for fall sports in Iowa, football included. Teams — most fresh off summer workouts and team camps — donned pads and helmets and went through the early motions of putting together a system for the upcoming season.

Here the deal: There are a ton of high school football programs in and around Des Moines. There are five Des Moines Public Schools programs alone. The Register tried to see as many of the local teams as possible during the first week of practice. We got a look at a baker's dozen, from Ankeny to Waukee and everywhere in between.

Ankeny's Nolan Morrison (42) pressures Southeast Polk's Connor Moberly at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill on Sept. 16, 2022.

Here is what we learned from the first week of Iowa high school football practice:

Ankeny

Typical powerhouse Ankeny is going to look different — really different — this year. The Hawks have a new head coach, Jeff Bauer, and return just three starters on offense and two starters on defense. But from the looks of it, Ankeny is in a pretty good spot.

The Hawks rotated between three quarterbacks — with returners Luke Anderson and Jett Each mainly competing for the starting spot — at practice, and they seemed to connect well with the receivers Ankeny’s brought back. Defense was strong in scrimmages against their own teammates.

So, time (and real games) will tell if Ankeny can return to the top this season.

Ankeny Centennial

Centennial has the potential to upset some teams this season. The Jaguars have a couple players, Chase Schutty and Connor Welsch, who helped the basketball team earn an unlikely trip to the state tournament. Both looked solid in practice.

Trenton Smith looks like the starting quarterback, coming off a relatively successful junior season. His connection with Max Snyder, especially, stood out in practice. Expect Elijah Porter to take on a larger load with Easton Miller and Nick Severson graduated.

Bondurant-Farrar

Bondurant-Farrar's Titus Cram is tackled by Indianola's Ashton Greubel and Johnny Menke during the Class 4A playoff game on Oct. 28, 2022, in Bondurant.

The Register went to Bondurant on Monday night, and the Bluejays have a unique tradition for the first practice of the year. Every player — linemen included — runs through a special teams tryout, meaning the entire Bluejays roster tries their hand at the kicker, punter and long snapper positions.

While that might not be the best way to determine what a team will look like this season, it did show the athleticism on Bondurant-Farrar’s roster. Leading running back Titus Cram, top receiver Reed Pfaltzgraff and quarterback Jordan Rial were among the most impressive. Not much of a surprise there.

Des Moines Hoover

There are some fresh faces on Theo Evans’ squad. Justice Parkey, who plays basketball at Hoover and came out for the football team this year, is certainly a player to watch. He seemed to pick up instructions quickly and moves well. Parkey is one of three players who had 100% attendance at summer workouts.

Another player who literally stood out was freshman Gio Wilson. Hoover is a freshman-heavy team, and Wilson could emerge as a leader early on. He has great size, a bit of natural ability and, based on practice alone, a solid work ethic.

Des Moines Lincoln

Lincoln head coach Duane Matthess is heading into his second season with the Rails, and he understands that his team still faces an uphill battle. Like Hoover and North, Lincoln’s numbers are nowhere close to the suburban schools, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t talent.

Keep an eye on running back/safety Blake Butters, who was a captain as a sophomore. Tight end/linebacker Leo Jones was another athlete who stood out during drills. Both players will be instrumental to Lincoln’s first goal: Win the city.

Des Moines North

This hasn’t been an easy preseason for the Polar Bears. North lost quarterback and rising recruit Jayden McGregory to Valley, and Gabe Gunn, the No. 2 running back behind breakout star Aron Gonkaryon, was on crutches at practice. On top of that, the Polar Bears graduated a bunch of their biggest names from last season.

So, who will be North’s go-to guy? Northern Illinois commit Augustine Sleh seems like the easy answer to that question. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete will do a bit of everything for the Polar Bears. As long as he stays healthy, Sleh will be North’s on-field leader.

Dowling Catholic

The Maroons are without now-Penn State athlete Jaxon Smolik, but expect Dowling to still be as good as ever. Dante Cataldo — who completed 77.3% of his passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns last season — looks more than capable of stepping into the starting role.

Ra’Shawd Davis and Trey Wilson are running backs to watch, Will Leifker is a solid receiver when he isn’t dealing with injury, and the Maroons have a strong offensive line to protect all those pieces.

Johnston

Johnston wide receiver Jacob Simpson makes a touchdown catch during overtime of a playoff game vs. Iowa City High on Oct. 28, 2022.

The Dragons surprised a lot of high school football fans last season when they made it to the UNI-Dome for the first time in school history. This year, Johnston might have a target on its back.

Quarterback Will Nuss, who threw for more than 2,000 yards in 2022, returns and he looked just as good in practice last week as he did in games last year. Johnston lost two of its top receivers but Adrian Broadus, Taylen Proctor and Jacob Simpson all looked more than ready to continue the Dragons’ success from last year.

Southeast Polk

Using the word “threepeat” might be a jinx, but two-time defending state champion Southeast Polk seems like a team equipped to do just that. Iowa State quarterback commit Connor Moberly looks even more confident than he did during this same time last year. Leading receiver Carson Robbins is back, and he seems to be preparing for a standout season.

But here’s the big question: How do you replace two running backs (Abu Sama and Harrison Gibson) who combined for 2,654 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns? Jace Baxter and Landon Vander Werff are two players who could step up, but transfer CJ Phillip is the big name to watch here. He started out at Southeast Polk, moved to Dowling, and now is back with the Rams. He looked good running through drills alongside Moberly.

Urbandale

The J-Hawks graduated a lot of last year’s starting lineup, so 2023 is a bit of a rebuild. There are a few players (Elijah Hoyt, Jaylon Brooks) who could step up based on their practice performances.

Rockne Carver, Urbandale’s senior kicker, stood out during a practice the Register attended last week. He has a powerful kick and lots of game experience, so look to him as an on-field leader while the J-Hawks iron out other pieces on offense.

Valley

The Tigers made it all the way to the state title game last season, and they should be a threat again this year. Zay Robinson, one of the best multi-sport athletes in the state, looked solid in practice. Valley adds talent in Jayden McGregory; it looks like he’ll do a bit of everything for the Tigers, based on what we saw in practice.

There were quite a few players who stood out in drills, as well, which makes Valley look like an early contender against some of the top teams in the state.

Waukee

Waukee's Beckett Bakker carries the ball against Dowling Catholic on Oct. 21, 2022.

Waukee graduated Max Bartachek, one of the top kickers in the state. That’s definitely a loss, but it looks like the Warriors should have some serious leg power again this year. Drew Hurlburt returns as punter, and he could chip in with kicking responsibilities. But it also looked like Magnus Bruening came over from the soccer team, and he looked solid in practice.

Sophomore quarterback Beckett Bakker will be back, and he looked strong and more confident while running through drills. There are a few players he can target, but it will be interesting to see how rising two-way recruit Malachi Curvey is utilized.

Waukee Northwest

Sam Johnson, the Wolves’ starting quarterback last year, looked most comfortable during quarterback drills. Northwest doesn’t have its top receivers and rushers from last season, but there seemed to be talented players in practice who could step into larger roles.

Defense is where Waukee Northwest shined, though. Chase Lamb played phenomenal football during his junior year, and he looked just as good as a senior. Defensive back Harry Leinen also looked solid in the first week of practices.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here's what we learned from 13 Iowa high school football practices