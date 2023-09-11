What we learned from the first week of Central Mass. high school football

The Central Mass. football season is finally underway and what a memorable one it was. Despite Friday's thunderstorms that shuffled the schedule for numerous teams, there were plenty of big games and bigger performances to break down.

Here are a few things we learned from the first week of high school football:

St. John's Dylan DiPietro drops back to pass versus Leominster on Friday September 8, 2023 at Doyle Field.

Spectacular start for St. John's

St. John's had a lot of eyes on the program ever since longtime coach John Andreoli stepped down and the school turned to former star John Vassar to lead the way. The Pioneers also had a tough matchup Week 1 against Leominster, another team that has high expectations and was just slid up to Division 1 in the latest realignments.

Between the storms forcing Friday's game to get moved to Saturday and a slow start that saw St. John's fall into a 12-0 hole, things started to click for the Pioneers, who responded with some stellar defense and the offense finding the right gear to leave Doyle Field with a 30-18 victory.

A big reason for the St. John's win was the defense making life miserable for highly-touted Leominster QB Osiris Lopez. Lopez rarely found time to get comfortable - getting sacked twice and was constantly running away from a swarming Pioneer defensive rush. Lopez still reeled off 88 yards on the ground and threw for nearly 200 more, so expect him to remain one of the top signal callers in the state despite being only a sophomore.

It's no secret that St. John's has had a rough go of it lately, with a tougher schedule with a move to the Catholic Conference meaning there are no weeks off for the Pioneers. St. John's was below .500 the past two seasons and haven't had three-straight losing seasons since a stretch from 1992-95, but it's clear the players have responded to the energy Vassar and his staff have brought to the team and responding to a tough start against a good Leominster team should lead to bigger things this season.

St. John's will have another test this weekend against LaSalle Academy at 7 p.m. Friday in Shrewsbury. The Rams are 0-2, but those losses came to Holy Trinity (N.Y.), 23-13, and BC High, 28-21, so they'll come in tested.

Meanwhile, Leominster should be able to shake off the loss and get ready for Friday's trip to Foley Stadium to take on Doherty (1-0). A big reason for the Blue Devils falling to St. John's was a stretch of eight penalties that helped the Pioneers' offense get going and build a 16-12 lead. Against the good teams they'll face in Division 1 this season, those self-inflicted issues can get magnified, and you can be sure coach Devin Gates and his staff will be stressing that all week on the Blue Devils.

West Boylston's Jackson Caramanica finds running room thanks to a nice block on Northbridge's Caden Mastroianni.

West Boylston remains one of the top programs in the state

It's become routine at this point, but it seems every year under coach Mike Ross and his staff, West Boylston graduates a handful of talent and key players, but always seems to find the right players to plug the holes and the Lions pick up where they left off. It's clear from Friday's 51-13 win over Northbridge, West Boylston remains a wagon.

Connor Muldoon was the star this week, finding the end zone four times to carry the offense. Muldoon finished with six carries for 137 yards - three of those rushes going for touchdowns - while Jonathan Ruas and Dominick Renzoni also rushed for scores.

The West Boylston defense also was dominant, and while Northbridge is young and trying to find the right pieces to get on track, the Lions never let that offense find its rhythm. Expect the Rams to grow from this one - Northbridge hosts St. Bernard's on Friday and facing those two tough programs right off the bat causes young teams to get better fast.

Expect coach Ken LaChapelle and his staff to get the Rams ready sooner rather than later. Sophomore QB Joel LaChapelle, Ken's grandson, looked poised against a tough opponent and having that building block should make things easier.

Grafton starts off strong

The Gators are another program that just dusts itself off each offseason and gets to work. Between graduations and losing athletes to prep schools, Grafton is still going to put 12 amazing players on the field Friday nights and get the job done. That was the case in the opener against Nashoba, as the Gators rolled, 35-3, giving coach Chris McMahon a win in his 100th game.

Griffin Landry did most of the scoring for Grafton on Friday, carrying six times, but rushing for three touchdowns to lead a solid crop of running backs for the Gators. Grafton's monster line is going to make sure that group thrives all season.

It sets up an exciting game this Friday, as Grafton travels to South High to take on the Colonels (1-0) at 6 p.m.

Ransford Adri runs the ball for South High School.

South comes out on top in short game

Many teams will have to grade the tape from Week 1 with an asterisk because of the weather making things difficult to assess what happened. South High managed to get a half of football in before their game against Leicester was called due to the storms and the Colonels took a 12-0 win.

South quarterback Ransford Adri is one of many playmakers for the talented Colonels, and he showed off his skills with a pair of TDs before the game was called. South is going to be a fun team to watch this year - and while running back Angelo LaRose took most of the attention last season, and rightfully so with his eye-popping rushing numbers - the Colonels have plenty of other athletes that will show out this year. It should be a classic on Friday against Grafton.

Doherty quarterback Josh Romeo, right, seeks out a receiver.

Doherty gets on track with win over Algonquin

Nobody on Doherty was happy with 3-8 last year. The Highlanders can't wait to shake that feeling and get back to being a threat to get to Gillette each season. The first step was in Week 1, as Doherty shook off a postponement Friday night to respond with a 34-0 dismantling of Algonquin on Saturday.

Sophomore Ryan Denis caught two touchdown passes from Josh Romeo to get the Highlanders started, then Juan Reynolds, Malachi Burke and Derek Mukuna found the end zone to round out the scoring. It was just the kind of start coach Sean Mulcahy and his staff needed to see from Doherty heading into Friday's matchup against Leominster.

Wachusett senior captain Grayson Baker breaks out for a route as a tight end during the Mountaineers loss to Franklin High on Thursday.

Wachusett looks to rebound after tough start

Kicking things off this week last Thursday, Wachusett suffered some self-inflicted miscues in the second half that allowed a 14-13 halftime lead to turn into a 36-14 loss to a powerful Franklin team.

The Mountaineers botched a punt, had an interception returned for a touchdown and suffered a safety that led to 23 points in the final 20 minutes for the Panthers.

“I thought we played well in the first half, we made a lot of mistakes that can be corrected,” Wachusett coach Mike Dubzinski told colleague Tommy Cassell. “They’re a good football team. I’m pleased with some of our effort and the mistakes we made are all correctable. It’s 14-13 at the half and we’ll correct everything we did."

Believe that. Wachusett, which will travel to Lawrence (1-0) on Friday, should fix those mistakes pretty fast and get on track. Led by Army-bound Grayson Baker, the Mountaineers have the talent to compete against a tough schedule.

St. Bernard's Salvatore Bilotta gets past the diving tackle attempt of Valley Tech's Kennneth Kalvinek.

St. Bernard's picks up where it left off

Another year, another explosive offense for St. Bernard's.

The Bernardians showed they will be tough to contain again this year, as St. Bernard's got past Valley Tech, 22-13, to open the season.

The Bernardians took command as quarterback Salvi Bilotta found Quinn Carlson with a 44-yard touchdown strike, then added a 12-yard touchdown run of his own in the third quarter before newcomer Jarius Williams sealed it with a 74-yard touchdown run.

Williams, who thrived last season at Murdock, will give the St. Bernard's offense a breakout threat all season after joining his brothers on the squad.

Uxbridge's Kellen Lachapelle looks to outrun Millbury's Abdul Bangura.

Keep an eye on Uxbridge

One of the scores that stood out this weekend was Uxbridge's thrashing of Maynard, 49-6. While the Spartans returned plenty of talent, quite a few coaches mentioned Maynard as one of the favorites to play for a spot at Gillette Stadium this year. Instead the Tigers mustered just six points as the Spartans blanketed a stellar offense.

Camden LaChapelle had four touchdown runs and his brother Kellen tossed three more after that Maynard score opened the game and showed that Uxbridge means business this year. The Spartans play their first Friday night home game this week under the new lights against Valley Tech, so expect Uxbridge to come out fired up with another statement.

