What we learned in fantasy football from Week 16

The fantasy football season is coming to its conclusion but before it does, hopefully you made it into your championship matchup. If you did, congrats!

Even through the fantasy playoffs, there are storylines, trends and performances that we can learn from. Whether we are taking that information into our final matchup of the season or keeping it in our minds during the offseason, it’s still important to keep tabs on what’s going around in the league.

With championship week arriving, here’s what we learned in fantasy football from the Week 16 games:

Injuries to monitor

This is a quick look at the players who suffered injuries during the Week 16 games:

Joe Burrow leads Bengals' explosion

Syndication: The Enquirer

If you had anyone on the Cincinnati Bengals offense, you were getting a massive dopamine rush when looking at your lineups. Joe Burrow is the QB1 on the week entering Monday night with 38.1 fantasy points after tossing 525 yards and four touchdowns. Tee Higgins is currently WR1 on the week with 37.4 fantasy points while Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd enter Monday night tied as WR12 on the week with 16 fantasy points each. Joe Mixon added 135 total yards and two total touchdowns on the week.

WHAT A GAME BY JOE BURROW 😤 The fourth most passing yards in a game in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/3RgCcoPXXr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2021

A.J. Brown's return was glorious

Story continues

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Through an inconsistent and injury-prone season, those rostering Brown were straight-up not having a chill time. That all changed on Thursday night when Brown secured 11 receptions on 16 targets for 145 yards and one touchdown. This is the A.J. Brown that fantasy managers believed could be the WR1 for the entire season. Hopefully, he keeps it going in championship week.

How good was A.J. Brown in his return last night? ▫️ He accounted for 69.4% of the Titans receiving yards, the most by any NFL player in a game this season (min. 200 total team yards) ▫️He had 8 catches on 3rd down, the most by any player since at least 1978. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 24, 2021

Justin Jackson shines in spot start

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

If you had Austin Ekeler on your roster, hopefully, you were able to scoop up Justin Jackson off the waiver wire. With Ekeler out due to COVID-19, it was all Jackson in the surprising loss to the Texans. He racked up 162 total yards (98 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns en route to being the RB1 on the week entering Monday night.

Austin Ekeler said to start Justin Jackson in fantasy today! #BoltUp (Via: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/2bAvkaBpqj — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 26, 2021

Mark Andrews is simply unstoppable

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t matter who the starting quarterback for the Ravens is. Andrews continues to assert his dominance in a career season. With 22.5 fantasy points on 125 receiving yards and a touchdown, Andrews is becoming a game-changer in the mold of Travis Kelce. Andrews has finished no worse than TE6 on a week in five of his last six games and now has finished as TE2, TE2 and TE1 in his last three weeks, respectively.

Mark Andrews over the past three weeks: 34 targets

29 receptions

376 yards

4 TD Cool cool cool. — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 26, 2021

Rashaad Penny back from the dead?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Coming from a dynasty manager who has contemplated many times hitting confirm on the drop button, I’m trying not to get too excited about Penny’s emergence. Penny continued to take over the Seahawks backfield with another strong performance to the tune of 135 rushing yards and a touchdown in the snow against the Chicago Bears. It’s the second time in the last three weeks that Penny has finished as a top-10 running back.

Matthew Stafford lays a dud

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the favorable matchup against the Vikings, Stafford couldn’t get much going in the way of fantasy points. Stafford is the QB28 on the week entering Monday night after scoring 6.7 fantasy points while throwing for 197 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Matthew Stafford with his 3rd INT of the day 🤮 pic.twitter.com/TkhnOuDLaO — Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) December 26, 2021

Sexy Rexy dominates Chargers

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

If you started Rex Burkhead in the matchup against the Chargers, I don’t know whether to congratulate you on a great start or apologize because you had to start Rex Burkhead. But if you did, you were rewarded. Burkhead is the RB4 entering Monday night thanks to posting 27.0 fantasy points on the back of 149 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

1

1

1

1